Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker!

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we dive into some points of discussion around trades the Bucks could make with the NBA trade deadline just over two weeks away. Believe it or not, there are some fans talking about dealing from the top of the roster, even though the team is currently tied for the second-best record in the league. I understand being unsatisfied with the Bucks’ efforts, especially narrowly defeating the terrible Pistons twice in a row, but the talk of making some sort of reset or throwing away this season’s title chances completely by swapping guys out for picks is an utter overreaction. Nevertheless, we ask...
UPDATE: with the news of Adrian Griffin’s firing breaking less than an hour after posting this, we’ll add two important questions.
Poll
Do you approve of Adrian Grffin’s firing?
-
83%
Yes
-
0%
No
-
16%
Undecided
Poll
Between these names, whom would you hire to be the Bucks’ next head coach?
-
5%
Kenny Atkinson
-
38%
Mike Budenholzer
-
5%
Doc Rivers
-
33%
Terry Stotts
-
16%
Someone else
Poll
Would you support sending out Bobby Portis as part of a deal for Dejounte Murray?
-
46%
Yes
-
42%
No
-
10%
No, but Portis should be traded for someone else
Poll
To upgrade their bench, the Bucks should prioritize...
-
10%
Offense
-
89%
Defense
Poll
Which of these assets should the Bucks trade before the deadline?
-
18%
MarJon Beauchamp
-
25%
Portland’s 2024 second-round pick
-
45%
Both
-
10%
Neither
Poll
Should the Bucks trade any of their top players?
-
2%
Yes, Damian Lillard
-
4%
Yes, Brook Lopez
-
14%
Yes, Khris Middleton
-
4%
Yes, at least one of them
-
73%
No
Poll
Is Brook Lopez still an elite rim protector?
-
56%
Yes
-
42%
No, but still a very good one
-
1%
No, and he’s now a bad one
Poll
Do you approve of the job Adrian Griffin is doing as the Bucks’ head coach?
-
10%
Yes
-
77%
No
-
12%
Undecided
Poll
Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?
-
72%
Yes
-
9%
No
-
18%
Undecided
Poll
Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?
-
29%
Yes
-
55%
No
-
14%
Undecided
As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!
Loading comments...