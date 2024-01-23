Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker!

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we dive into some points of discussion around trades the Bucks could make with the NBA trade deadline just over two weeks away. Believe it or not, there are some fans talking about dealing from the top of the roster, even though the team is currently tied for the second-best record in the league. I understand being unsatisfied with the Bucks’ efforts, especially narrowly defeating the terrible Pistons twice in a row, but the talk of making some sort of reset or throwing away this season’s title chances completely by swapping guys out for picks is an utter overreaction. Nevertheless, we ask...

UPDATE: with the news of Adrian Griffin’s firing breaking less than an hour after posting this, we’ll add two important questions.

Poll Do you approve of Adrian Grffin’s firing? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 83% Yes (15 votes)

0% No (0 votes)

16% Undecided (3 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Between these names, whom would you hire to be the Bucks’ next head coach? Kenny Atkinson

Mike Budenholzer

Doc Rivers

Terry Stotts

Someone else vote view results 5% Kenny Atkinson (1 vote)

38% Mike Budenholzer (7 votes)

5% Doc Rivers (1 vote)

33% Terry Stotts (6 votes)

16% Someone else (3 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Would you support sending out Bobby Portis as part of a deal for Dejounte Murray? Yes

No

No, but Portis should be traded for someone else vote view results 46% Yes (30 votes)

42% No (27 votes)

10% No, but Portis should be traded for someone else (7 votes) 64 votes total Vote Now

Poll To upgrade their bench, the Bucks should prioritize... Offense

Defense vote view results 10% Offense (7 votes)

89% Defense (58 votes) 65 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which of these assets should the Bucks trade before the deadline? MarJon Beauchamp

Portland’s 2024 second-round pick

Both

Neither vote view results 18% MarJon Beauchamp (12 votes)

25% Portland’s 2024 second-round pick (16 votes)

45% Both (29 votes)

10% Neither (7 votes) 64 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Bucks trade any of their top players? Yes, Damian Lillard

Yes, Brook Lopez

Yes, Khris Middleton

Yes, at least one of them

No vote view results 2% Yes, Damian Lillard (2 votes)

4% Yes, Brook Lopez (3 votes)

14% Yes, Khris Middleton (10 votes)

4% Yes, at least one of them (3 votes)

73% No (49 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Poll Is Brook Lopez still an elite rim protector? Yes

No, but still a very good one

No, and he’s now a bad one vote view results 56% Yes (37 votes)

42% No, but still a very good one (28 votes)

1% No, and he’s now a bad one (1 vote) 66 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Adrian Griffin is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 10% Yes (8 votes)

77% No (57 votes)

12% Undecided (9 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 72% Yes (48 votes)

9% No (6 votes)

18% Undecided (12 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 29% Yes (20 votes)

55% No (38 votes)

14% Undecided (10 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!