Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker!

Tracking the larger sentiments of Bucks fans week by week

By Van Fayaz
Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we dive into some points of discussion around trades the Bucks could make with the NBA trade deadline just over two weeks away. Believe it or not, there are some fans talking about dealing from the top of the roster, even though the team is currently tied for the second-best record in the league. I understand being unsatisfied with the Bucks’ efforts, especially narrowly defeating the terrible Pistons twice in a row, but the talk of making some sort of reset or throwing away this season’s title chances completely by swapping guys out for picks is an utter overreaction. Nevertheless, we ask...

UPDATE: with the news of Adrian Griffin’s firing breaking less than an hour after posting this, we’ll add two important questions.

Poll

Do you approve of Adrian Grffin’s firing?

view results
  • 83%
    Yes
    (15 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
  • 16%
    Undecided
    (3 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Between these names, whom would you hire to be the Bucks’ next head coach?

view results
  • 5%
    Kenny Atkinson
    (1 vote)
  • 38%
    Mike Budenholzer
    (7 votes)
  • 5%
    Doc Rivers
    (1 vote)
  • 33%
    Terry Stotts
    (6 votes)
  • 16%
    Someone else
    (3 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Would you support sending out Bobby Portis as part of a deal for Dejounte Murray?

view results
  • 46%
    Yes
    (30 votes)
  • 42%
    No
    (27 votes)
  • 10%
    No, but Portis should be traded for someone else
    (7 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

To upgrade their bench, the Bucks should prioritize...

view results
  • 10%
    Offense
    (7 votes)
  • 89%
    Defense
    (58 votes)
65 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which of these assets should the Bucks trade before the deadline?

view results
  • 18%
    MarJon Beauchamp
    (12 votes)
  • 25%
    Portland’s 2024 second-round pick
    (16 votes)
  • 45%
    Both
    (29 votes)
  • 10%
    Neither
    (7 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should the Bucks trade any of their top players?

view results
  • 2%
    Yes, Damian Lillard
    (2 votes)
  • 4%
    Yes, Brook Lopez
    (3 votes)
  • 14%
    Yes, Khris Middleton
    (10 votes)
  • 4%
    Yes, at least one of them
    (3 votes)
  • 73%
    No
    (49 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Is Brook Lopez still an elite rim protector?

view results
  • 56%
    Yes
    (37 votes)
  • 42%
    No, but still a very good one
    (28 votes)
  • 1%
    No, and he’s now a bad one
    (1 vote)
66 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you approve of the job Adrian Griffin is doing as the Bucks’ head coach?

view results
  • 10%
    Yes
    (8 votes)
  • 77%
    No
    (57 votes)
  • 12%
    Undecided
    (9 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?

view results
  • 72%
    Yes
    (48 votes)
  • 9%
    No
    (6 votes)
  • 18%
    Undecided
    (12 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?

view results
  • 29%
    Yes
    (20 votes)
  • 55%
    No
    (38 votes)
  • 14%
    Undecided
    (10 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!

