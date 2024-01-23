BREAKING: Bucks fire head coach Adrian Griffin, Joe Prunty again interim coach, Doc Rivers seen as likely replacement

For months, discussion around new Bucks’ head coach Adrian Griffin swelled on and off into an at-times pitched debate, as fans—and indeed players—pointed out the team’s major issues and how Griffin wasn’t fixing them. It appears that now, after just 43 games and tied for the second-best record in the league, Milwaukee has seen enough, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes:

Milwaukee Bucks have fired Adrian Griffin, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 23, 2024

Now, who will be taking the reins in the near term? If you’ve been a Bucks fan since 2017 or so, you already know:

The Bucks are expected to make assistant Joe Prunty interim coach, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/VayrSEMGP1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

Six years and one day ago (January 22, 2018), Prunty took over after the firing of Jason Kidd, and helmed the team through the playoffs. Apparently, Prunty will not have the rest of the season as he did this time, as there are already reports that the Bucks will quickly move to find a veteran successor:

The Bucks are planning to quickly pursue a small pool of accomplished and available veteran head coaches -- with Doc Rivers near the top of the list, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/1a5y77Dcvd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks will strongly consider Doc Rivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 23, 2024

It’s probably safe to say that Doc Rivers is not atop many fans’ lists after years of postseason failures with the Sixers and Clippers, but he might be the best name out there right now... unless the Bucks want to bring back a certain former head coach.

As for Griff, after fifteen-plus years as an NBA assistant and reportedly over a dozen interviews, Griffin was hired on June 5th, reportedly as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s preferred candidate among three finalists. He made it just under eight months, and you can bet that Giannis signed off on today’s move too, and it seems likely that other players were probably on board, given reports from inside the locker room in recent months.

We’ll have much, much more on the Bucks’ sudden head coaching search—eight months after their last one—but for now, let us know what you think. Was this too soon? Is the season now in peril? Are the title chances for this year dashed, or does this increase them?

UPDATE 1: It appears that rumors of the team’s discontent with Griff were well-founded, as was speculation that Giannis wasn’t on board:

There have been steady rumblings for weeks in NBA circles that several Bucks veterans, including Giannis, had lost faith in Griffin. What appeared to be smart hire last spring just never worked out. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 23, 2024

UPDATE 2: Reporting from Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and former BHer Eric Nehm in The Athletic suggests that Doc Rivers has been involved with the current team for quite some time:

Doc Rivers is the leader to become new head coach of the Bucks and the sides are working toward a deal, league sources say.



Inside the firing of Adrian Griffin and another former head coach also considered — @TheAthletic with @sam_amick, @eric_nehm: https://t.co/pMJ4EYUIYZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2024

Apparently, Doc Rivers “began to serve as an informal consultant to Griffin at the behest of the Bucks. One month later, multiple sources briefed on the matter now indicate that Rivers is the serious leader for the now-vacant position and the preferred choice of key stakeholders.” So the smart money is on Doc taking over.

Another nugget from the story is that there were internal concerns “growing about the severe decline of their once-elite defense, the flawed use of newcomer Damian Lillard alongside franchise centerpiece Giannis Antetokounmpo and a widespread fear that this group, which was widely expected to contend for a title, was likely to fall short if they stood pat.” That skepticism grew beginning during December’s In-Season Tournament, which is also when Rivers became a consultant, as the Bucks organized a meeting between him and Griffin.

Shams states that Bucks have apparently also started talking to Rivers about taking over as head coach, though Woj disagrees. Warriors’ assistant Kenny Atkinson—who was a finalist for the job that went to Griffin last May—will be their route if they can’t agree with Rivers.