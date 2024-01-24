Bucks vs. Cavaliers: Game Thread

There’s a lot going on with the Milwaukee Bucks today, but not to be lost in the noise is tonight’s home matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In what will likely be Joe Prunty’s one and only game as interim head coach before Doc Rivers takes the mantle, we’re looking at a matchup between two top East teams with the Cavs recently trending way up.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Bucks players respond to the canning of their coach. Will they benefit from the new coach bump even without that coach at the helm? Will they promise to give it all, just this once, for Joe? Will Doc consult them via Zoom at halftime? Tune in to find out!

Check out the full preview here, and as always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 44: Against the Cavaliers, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 19% Win big (by 10 or more points) (15 votes)

41% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (32 votes)

11% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (9 votes)

27% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (21 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now

