Submit your Doc Rivers questions for Liberty Ballers!

After a fakeout here and there from the apparently-resurrected CNN Sports, it’s now actually official: Glenn “Doc” Rivers is the eighteenth head coach in Bucks history. Imagine, for a moment, hearing that yesterday morning. Just imagine it.

Once you’re done with that, I’m sure you have plenty of questions about Rivers and his checkered recent history of playoff defeats in regards to this suddenly-chaotic team, who is second in the East right now, just ahead of his former employer: the Philadelphia 76ers. So who better to answer those questions than our Sixers sister site (say that five times fast): Liberty Ballers!

Between now and Friday, we’ll take any of your questions about Rivers and how his shortcomings in Philly could be reasons for optimism, pessimism, or something else entirely. Head to the comments section below and then check back with us over the weekend for answers!