Rapid Recap: Bucks 126, Cavaliers 116

In the first game of the post-Adrian Griffin era, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 126-116.

NBA.com Box Score

The Bucks didn’t start out slow to begin this one. They quickly jumped out to a nine-point lead, thanks to an immediate impact from Damian Lillard, who scratched out 12 points in the opening frame. Going into the second quarter, Milwaukee had a 32-28 advantage.

Milwaukee maintained their lead throughout the second quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo started to dial things up, racking up a stat line of 15/7/5 at the break. Through two stanzas, the Bucks held onto a 61-51 lead.

The third quarter saw the momentum continue, as the Bucks embarked on a 14-2 run to begin things. It padded their double-digit lead and ended on an exclamation point on Damian Lillard’s buzzer-beater three to close out the quarter. Going into the fourth, the Bucks held a 93-79 lead.

Cleveland would make it close down the stretch, but sharpshooting from Milwaukee confirmed the ending of this one. It’d all be done following a three from Malik Beasley in the corner, solidifying a 126-116 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched yet another triple-double. He racked up 35 points, hauled in a season-high-tying eighteen rebounds, and dished out ten assists for his second triple-double in as many games, marking just the second time in his career that he’s recorded a triple-double in consecutive games since he had three straight from March 11–15, 2021. As his third in his past four games, he was just one dime away last Saturday from this being his fourth consecutive triple-double. He’s now had five this month and seven this season; that’s tied for the most triple-doubles he’s had in a season in his career (2020–21).

