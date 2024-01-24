Rapid Recap: Bucks 126, Cavaliers 116

In the first game of the post-Adrian Griffin era, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 126-116.

The Bucks didn’t start out slow to begin this one. They quickly jumped out to a nine-point lead, thanks to an immediate impact from Damian Lillard, who scratched out 12 points in the opening frame. Going into the second quarter, Milwaukee had a 32-28 advantage.

Milwaukee maintained their lead throughout the second quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo started to dial things up, racking up a stat line of 15/7/5 at the break. Through two stanzas, the Bucks held onto a 61-51 lead.

The third quarter saw the momentum continue, as the Bucks embarked on a 14-2 run to begin things. It padded their double-digit lead and ended on an exclamation point on Damian Lillard’s buzzer-beater three to close out the quarter. Going into the fourth, the Bucks held a 93-79 lead.

Cleveland would make it close down the stretch, but sharpshooting from Milwaukee confirmed the ending of this one. It’d all be done following a three from Malik Beasley in the corner, solidifying a 126-116 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Tonight marked the first time since November 3rd where the Bucks allowed less than 55 points at halftime. If you remember, that was the game where Brook Lopez was placed back in his drop coverage. It’s ironic how this just happens to happen in the first game following Adrian Griffin’s dismissal. Defense will surely be a point of emphasis for Doc Rivers to improve, and the team took a step in the right direction tonight.

