Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 13

At 12:51 PM Central on Tuesday afternoon, we posted our usual Tuesday Tracker, a little later than usual. At 1:42 PM Central, TNT/Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes broke the news that Adrian Griffin had been fired as the Bucks’ head coach. Naturally, this affected the usual approval polls for Griff (which are now retired, of course) and we added a couple others soon after. There will be more on the coaching moves next week, but we also asked you about the Bucks’ trade deadline approach. Here are the highlights:

84% of voters approved of the decision to fire Griffin, with only 7% opposed. Coincidentally, those numbers exactly mirrored his final job approval poll, with just 7% approving of how Griffin was doing and 84% disapproving.

Jon Horst’s approval rating actually dropped 9% from last week and those who disapprove of his performance rose 6% to where 14% don’t think he’s getting the job done. 18% are undecided, up from 13%, so still nearly seven in ten voters approve of Horst.

The plurality of fans asked (32%) preferred Terry Stotts as the head coach, with a quarter preferring former head coach Mike Budenholzer. Doc Rivers, who actually got the position, received just 20%, though that beat out Kenny Atkinson.

Fans polled are split on trading Bobby Portis, even if it means getting Dejounte Murray. 48% don’t want to move Portis, while 44% would swap him in a Murray deal. Another 8% would trade Portis for someone else, so a slight majority would move him.

Overwhelmingly (89%), voters thought the Bucks should prioritize defense when improving their bench. This is somewhat interesting to me, given the lackluster scoring output from the reserves in recent weeks.

Just over half of fans polled would trade both MarJon Beauchamp and Portland’s 2024 second-rounder at this deadline, with just 18% saying they should hold onto both assets.

65% of fans asked would not trade any of the Bucks’ top players, with single digits for Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez. 21%, however, would trade Khris Middleton.

Closing the book on Adrian Griffin, here is a graph of his approval numbers throughout his short tenure as Milwaukee’s head coach. As you can see, he never won over the majority of fans, and since the new year (week 11), most soured on him.

Poll Do you approve of Adrian Grffin’s firing? This poll is closed 83% Yes (112 votes)

6% No (9 votes)

9% Undecided (13 votes) 134 votes total Vote Now

Poll Between these names, whom would you hire to be the Bucks’ next head coach? This poll is closed 15% Kenny Atkinson (21 votes)

24% Mike Budenholzer (34 votes)

19% Doc Rivers (27 votes)

31% Terry Stotts (44 votes)

8% Someone else (12 votes) 138 votes total Vote Now

Poll Would you support sending out Bobby Portis as part of a deal for Dejounte Murray? This poll is closed 44% Yes (76 votes)

47% No (82 votes)

8% No, but Portis should be traded for someone else (14 votes) 172 votes total Vote Now

Poll To upgrade their bench, the Bucks should prioritize... This poll is closed 10% Offense (19 votes)

89% Defense (154 votes) 173 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which of these assets should the Bucks trade before the deadline? This poll is closed 15% MarJon Beauchamp (27 votes)

17% Portland’s 2024 second-round pick (30 votes)

52% Both (89 votes)

13% Neither (23 votes) 169 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Bucks trade any of their top players? This poll is closed 3% Yes, Damian Lillard (6 votes)

6% Yes, Brook Lopez (11 votes)

21% Yes, Khris Middleton (37 votes)

3% Yes, at least one of them (7 votes)

65% No (115 votes) 176 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Adrian Griffin is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? This poll is closed 7% Yes (13 votes)

83% No (150 votes)

8% Undecided (16 votes) 179 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? This poll is closed 68% Yes (122 votes)

13% No (24 votes)

17% Undecided (31 votes) 177 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? This poll is closed 37% Yes (65 votes)

47% No (82 votes)

15% Undecided (27 votes) 174 votes total Vote Now

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.