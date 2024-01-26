Report: Damian Lillard to participate in Three-Point Contest

Damian Lillard has been known as one of the best sharpshooters in this era of basketball. After winning the three-point contest at last year’s All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard will seek to defend his crown once again in 2024 in Indianapolis, this time with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Chris Haynes of TNT.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will defend his title and participate in the 2024 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/IMZs9rHbAE — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 26, 2024

Lillard was able to defeat Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers in a dramatic one-point win, 26-25. Dame’s three-point shooting has taken a step back this year with 34.7% shooting on 8.6 3PA/game, but he leads the Bucks with three makes per game from beyond the arc. Lillard is also tied for 14th in the league in total makes from distance with the Memphis Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane.

Last year, Dame shot 37.1% on a career-high 11.3 attempts per game. That percentage is exactly what he’s shooting for his career, so there is reason to believe he’ll improve as the season goes on. After last year’s three-point contest, Dame only played twelve more games, during which he shot 36.6% from deep, so there’s not really enough evidence to suggest he slumped afterward.