Rapid Recap: Bucks 100, Cavaliers 112

In their second matchup in three nights, the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-100.

NBA.com Box Score

You could feel the competition from both squads out there to start this one given it was the second time in three nights the two teams were facing off. Donovan Mitchell led the way after a quarter of play with ten points, providing a slight two-point advantage to the Cavaliers going into the second, 30-28.

That Giannis Antetokounmpo fella got going in the second, totaling 17 points in the first half. He’d do so by going a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor, along with some free throws. It helped pad the Bucks’ lead to a 57-54 advantage through a pair of quarters.

Cleveland flipped the script to a nine-point advantage in the third quarter, forcing the Bucks to play from behind. However, a flurry of threes from Milwaukee got them right back into it before the close of the quarter. Going into the fourth, the Cavs owned an 80-77 lead.

The Cavaliers simply boasted too much firepower down the stretch, with Donovan Mitchell leading the way in closing it down. Milwaukee got it to single digits down the stretch, but timely shots from Cleveland made the task too daunting. They’d end up leaving town with a 112-100 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Jarrett Allen continues to be a beast on the boards for the Cavaliers. Coming into tonight, he was averaging 13.1 rebounds in his last ten games and 12.2 in his last five games against the Bucks. Tonight, he collected another double-double, tallying 24 points and 14 rebounds on the night. He always provides such a spark for Cleveland in a variety of areas out on the floor. As the Cavs remain without Evan Mobley, he continues to be massive.

