Bucks vs. Cavaliers: Game Thread

Game two of the second Joe Prunty era will come against the same opponent as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers from Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will look to go 3-1 against the Cavs for their final meeting of the regular season after taking Wednesday night’s game, 126-116.

The injury report stays the same for both sides as Giannis is still listed as probable with his back spasms, while the Cavs will be without Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Ty Jerome, and Tristan Thompson.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 45: against the Cavaliers, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 27% Win big (by 10 or more points) (37 votes)

53% Win close (by nine or fewer points) (71 votes)

11% Lose close (by nine or fewer points) (15 votes)

7% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (10 votes) 133 votes total Vote Now

