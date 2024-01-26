Doc Rivers Officially Named Head Coach of the Milwaukee Bucks

Well, it’s officially official. The Milwaukee Bucks have a new head coach:

We all knew it was coming, but now it’s set in stone. His contract was announced yesterday and he’s already begun assembling his coaching staff, bringing in Dave Joerger and Rex Kalamian today. Rivers will be the 19th head coach in franchise history and certainly brings a lot of experience, which will hopefully maximize the talent of this Bucks team. GM Jon Horst mentioned his desire to get the most out of this team quite often during his presser on Wednesday, to capitalize on having the core of the squad.

“It’s just this and going through it and evaluating and looking, the dynamic’s different. Giannis extended. Khris committed. Brook committed. We were able to acquire Dame. These are hard windows to come by. These are special opportunities. I think we have a special group. I believe in this team at a high level and ownership, myself, and Peter, we’ve continued to be bold and to be aggressive and try to figure out how to maximize these chances we have and that’s what we’re doing here.”

As for when he’ll start his coaching duties on the sidelines? That’ll have to wait just a bit longer:

Doc Rivers is expected to make his Milwaukee Bucks coaching debut vs. the Denver Nuggets on Monday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2024

The press conference is set for tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. CST at Fiserv Forum before the Bucks host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. CST. We will have all the coverage of the press conference here at Brew Hoop, so make sure to stay tuned!