Rapid Recap: Bucks 141, Pelicans 117

In the final game of the Joe Prunty era, the Milwaukee Bucks got the job done against the New Orleans Pelicans, 141-117.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee saw themselves take out a 36-32 lead after a quarter of play. That was thanks in large part to the play of Damian Lillard, who opened up things with a 12 point quarter for the second time this week.

Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis were huge in the scoring department. Both of them sank 16 points in the opening half to help Milwaukee propel onward. At the break, the Bucks carried a 75-63 advantage.

The scoring run continued in the third, as the Bucks held the Pelicans at bay and maintained their double-digit lead. Through three, Milwaukee had several players that were over the 20-point mark and helped grant the team a 112-87 lead after three.

There was no coming back for the Pelicans in this one. All that was left in this one was the clock expiring. When it finally did, the final score read 141-117 in favor of Milwaukee.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m going to pivot away from basketball for this, because the best stat of the night didn’t even occur during game action. At halftime, the Bucks honored 21 candidates from 15 countries during a naturalization ceremony. I’ve seen a lot of neat halftime shows in my time covering the team, ranging from Red Panda to Simon Sez to the Chin Balancing Guy. However, this was the best one. So neat and a big welcome to our new fellow American citizens!

