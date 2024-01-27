Bucks vs. Pelicans: Game Thread

In what will be the final game before Doc Rivers officially takes over as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, they have one final game at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

If you missed it in the preview, Khris Middleton will be missing tonight’s game due to injury management with his right knee considering it is a back-to-back before the Bucks head to the west for a five-game road trip that includes the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Zion Williamson is still listed as questionable with a bone contusion in his left foot and Cody Zeller will be available with a face mask.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 46: against the Pelicans, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 32% Win big (by 10 or more points) (13 votes)

35% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (14 votes)

17% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (7 votes)

15% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (6 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+