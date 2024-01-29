Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets Preview: Doctor’s Orders

The Milwaukee Bucks start a five-game road trip past my bedtime as they visit the Denver Nuggets in their first matchup of the season. In other words, Doc Rivers will be thrown in the deep end of the pool.

Where We’re At

The Prunty era has, sadly, come to a close. The Bucks coasted to victory over the Pelicans in a Saturday SEGABABA after splitting two games against the Cavs. His winning percentage was therefore less than Griffin’s, begging questions of his job security. Tonight, all eyes will be on Doc. It’s been a busy week here at Brew Hoop, and I’d strongly encourage you to check out my colleagues’ excellent work in preparation for the Doc Era (if you haven’t already). A key takeaway from these pieces is to not expect massive changes as the Bucks change pilots mid-flight. Still, I won’t lie that I’m excited to see Doc’s tweaks to this team, however incremental.

The Nuggets are coming off a win over the Sixers, who were without a certain MVP “contender.” That washed the bad taste out of their mouth from getting absolutely pantsed by the Knicks. Overall, though, despite middling averages the last few games, the Nuggets feature the annoying lack of newsworthiness of a competent franchise—something that Bucks fans were getting used to until this season. Their schedule has apparently been vindictively crafted by Adam Silver to minimize the chances of small-market teams, so the fact that they are sitting fourth in the west (only a half game out of first) bodes well for them. Keep an eye on Peyton Watson, who apparently does not only exist, but is also a promising second-year player.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Giannis is probable with a non-Covid illness.

For the Nuggets, Vlatko Cancar and Julian Strawther (?) are out due to left knee surgery and a right knee contusion / sprain, respectively (and have been for some time).

Player To Watch

Can I say everyone? I’ll be looking for Doc’s aforementioned tweaks, but also be searching for which players acquire that elusive “Dawg.”

Besides everyone, I was intrigued by Doc’s comments about MarJon and AJax at Saturday’s news conference:

But one of those guys [MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson Jr.] is gonna have to help us is the way I look at it from afar... But right now, I look at our young guys and one of these guys — maybe two — but one for sure will at some point have to help us.

I’ll be watching both to see who the Chosen One really is.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 8:00 PM CST.

Poll Game 47: against the Nuggets, the Bucks will… Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 5% Win big (by 10 or more points) (1 vote)

50% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (10 votes)

15% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (3 votes)

30% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (6 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

