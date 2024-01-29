Bucks vs. Nuggets: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Denver Nuggets as they embark on a five-game road trip with a new head coach in tow and Giannis ready to rumble. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 8:00 PM CST.

Poll Game 47: against the Nuggets, the Bucks will… This poll is closed 11% Win big (by 10 or more points) (27 votes)

41% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (94 votes)

29% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (67 votes)

17% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (39 votes) 227 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+