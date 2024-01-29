 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Nuggets: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM (Central)

By Morgan Ross
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Denver Nuggets as they embark on a five-game road trip with a new head coach in tow and Giannis ready to rumble. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 8:00 PM CST.

Poll

Game 47: against the Nuggets, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 11%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (27 votes)
  • 41%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (94 votes)
  • 29%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (67 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (39 votes)
227 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...