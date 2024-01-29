Giannis is Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Giannis did the thing again:

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 14 of the 2023-24 season (Jan. 22-28). pic.twitter.com/i5ifF8kDL3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 29, 2024

He’s done this 23 times now and twice this season. His numbers this past week were impressive, particularly in the rebounding and assisting departments. I wonder if anything happened recently that may have precipitated those changes? Hmm...

Even before this week, he’s been racking up triple-doubles like there’s no tomorrow and has risen in the MVP Race accordingly. Will Doc further unlock his potential, particularly alongside Dame? Or will he put an end to all of that, as early reporting indicated that he thought Giannis was shouldering too much of the load?

Some paraphrased quotes from Doc Rivers on the Jan. 9 Bill Simmons podcast.



-Not too concerned about their defense. They have to be more efficient offensively, which will help the defense a bit.



-Giannis has to be rolling in PNR more.



-GA trying too hard to be elite scorer https://t.co/6gJhcpGXBh — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) January 23, 2024

We’ll see shortly.