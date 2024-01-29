 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giannis is Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Again!

By Morgan Ross
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis did the thing again:

He’s done this 23 times now and twice this season. His numbers this past week were impressive, particularly in the rebounding and assisting departments. I wonder if anything happened recently that may have precipitated those changes? Hmm...

Even before this week, he’s been racking up triple-doubles like there’s no tomorrow and has risen in the MVP Race accordingly. Will Doc further unlock his potential, particularly alongside Dame? Or will he put an end to all of that, as early reporting indicated that he thought Giannis was shouldering too much of the load?

We’ll see shortly.

