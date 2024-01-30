Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: How do you feel about the coaching change?

Doc Rivers is the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Imagine if I’d have told you that last Tuesday morning (Adrian Griffin’s firing was reported around 1:40 that afternoon)—if you’d said “yeah, I could see that happening,” I’d recommend you go buy a Powerball ticket.
Anyway, the pressure is only higher now than it was a week ago, and there are many open surrounding Rivers’ capabilities/worthiness in regards to the task at hand: another championship in Milwaukee. It’s arguably higher than it was on Mike Budenholzer at any point too, because at least he got something of a grace period after winning a ring, and before that, confidence wasn’t as high that the Bucks could indeed win a title. It was clear that Griffin could neither withstand that pressure nor meet the expectations of this loaded roster, that much is clear. Everything moving forward is murky.
In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we ask for your opinion on more matters surrounding the coaching change, how this affects the Bucks’ title chances, and if this shakeup makes any deadline moves next week more risky.
Poll
Was it too soon to move on from Adrian Griffin?
-
0%
Yes, he deserved a longer chance
-
50%
Last Tuesday was as good a time as any
-
50%
No, and it was too late
Poll
Do you think Adrian Griffin capable of leading this team on a deep postseason run?
-
0%
Yes
-
100%
No
-
0%
Unsure
Poll
Will Adrian Griffin be a head coach again in the NBA?
-
0%
Yes
-
100%
No
Poll
Do you think there were better head coaches than Doc Rivers available on the market?
-
100%
Yes
-
0%
No
-
0%
Unsure
Poll
Do you think Doc Rivers will lead this team to a championship this season or next?
-
0%
Yes
-
50%
No
-
50%
Unsure
Poll
In the wake of the coaching change, what should the Bucks’ approach at the trade deadline be?
-
0%
Stick with the roster as is
-
50%
Add to the roster without trading anyone from the main rotation (Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley)
-
50%
A more significant move trading away one of the Bucks’ core starters not named Giannis or Dame
-
0%
Blow it up (whatever that means to you)
Poll
Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
-
100%
Undecided
Poll
Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?
-
100%
Yes
-
0%
No
-
0%
Undecided
Poll
Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?
-
0%
Yes
-
100%
No
-
0%
Undecided
As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!
