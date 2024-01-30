Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: How do you feel about the coaching change?

Doc Rivers is the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Imagine if I’d have told you that last Tuesday morning (Adrian Griffin’s firing was reported around 1:40 that afternoon)—if you’d said “yeah, I could see that happening,” I’d recommend you go buy a Powerball ticket.

Anyway, the pressure is only higher now than it was a week ago, and there are many open surrounding Rivers’ capabilities/worthiness in regards to the task at hand: another championship in Milwaukee. It’s arguably higher than it was on Mike Budenholzer at any point too, because at least he got something of a grace period after winning a ring, and before that, confidence wasn’t as high that the Bucks could indeed win a title. It was clear that Griffin could neither withstand that pressure nor meet the expectations of this loaded roster, that much is clear. Everything moving forward is murky.

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we ask for your opinion on more matters surrounding the coaching change, how this affects the Bucks’ title chances, and if this shakeup makes any deadline moves next week more risky.

Poll Was it too soon to move on from Adrian Griffin? Yes, he deserved a longer chance

Last Tuesday was as good a time as any

No, and it was too late

50% Last Tuesday was as good a time as any (1 vote)



Poll Do you think Adrian Griffin capable of leading this team on a deep postseason run? Yes

No

Unsure

100% No (2 votes)



Poll Will Adrian Griffin be a head coach again in the NBA? Yes

No



Poll Do you think there were better head coaches than Doc Rivers available on the market? Yes

No

Unsure

0% No (0 votes)



Poll Do you think Doc Rivers will lead this team to a championship this season or next? Yes

No

Unsure

50% No (1 vote)



Poll In the wake of the coaching change, what should the Bucks' approach at the trade deadline be? Stick with the roster as is

Add to the roster without trading anyone from the main rotation (Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley)

A more significant move trading away one of the Bucks' core starters not named Giannis or Dame

Blow it up (whatever that means to you)

50% Add to the roster without trading anyone from the main rotation (Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley) (1 vote)

50% A more significant move trading away one of the Bucks’ core starters not named Giannis or Dame (1 vote)



Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks' head coach? Yes

No

Undecided

0% No (0 votes)



Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks' general manager? Yes

No

Undecided

0% No (0 votes)



Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided

100% No (1 vote)



As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!