Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets Preview: Pat Bev, Sky High

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their back-to-back back-to-backs - a “twofer-twofer,” if you will - against the Denver Nuggets. Doc inaugurated his tenure at the helm in Denver not two weeks ago, when the Nuggets won a close game. Tonight the spotlight will be shifted to Patrick Beverley’s inaugural game against legitimate and less morally questionable opposition.

Where We’re At

The Bucks seemed to regain their mojo thanks to acquiring an old, vocal, defense-oriented, corner-three-swishing character at the trade deadline. Sound familiar? With the aforementioned caveat of the competitor, Friday night’s game was the most enjoyable Bucks game for me in recent memory. Not only was I chuffed to go to bed at halftime with a massive lead, but Pat Bev single-handedly breathed fresh life into the squad. The rocky road trip and commensurate dip in the standings are firmly in the past; Beverley solving all of our problems and AJ Green playoff minutes are the future.

The Nuggets are coming off a back-to-back as well, in which they spoiled Kobe’s Statue Night and “insulted (the) game of basketball” en route to a lit beam. They remain in a tussle at the top of the Western Conference. Their recent trade value power rankings has less currency after the trade deadline has passed, but it offers a nice look at their pieces. One of those pieces is Christian “Mission Companion” Braun, who is allegedly in a sophomore slump. My takeaway from the long sentences strung into long paragraphs (which I am never guilty of) is “no,” but we can be the judge tonight.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Giannis is probable with right knee patellar tendinitis, Dame is probable with a left ankle sprain, and Khris is out with a left ankle sprain.

For the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. is probable with right knee “tendinopathy,” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable with right hamstring tightness, and Vlatko Cancar remains out with left knee surgery.

Player To Watch

In my preview two weeks ago, I wrote that, “I’ll be watching both [MarJon and AJax] to see who the Chosen One really is.” It turns out the answer was AJ Green! I’ll be curious to see to what degree Doc sticks with AJG after an off night (1-9 from deep), especially with AJJ finally receiving non-negligible minutes the last two games. As for MarJon... look out, Oshkosh.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CST.

