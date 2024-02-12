 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Nuggets: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM (Central)

By Morgan Ross
Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in another Monday-night throwdown. For the Bucks, Giannis, Dame, and Thanasis (non-Covid illness) are available. For the Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. are available, but Hunter Tyson (?) is out with a left finger sprain / fracture. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CST.

Poll

Game 54: against the Nuggets, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 23%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (25 votes)
  • 43%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (47 votes)
  • 22%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (24 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (12 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

