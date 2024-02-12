Bucks vs. Nuggets: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in another Monday-night throwdown. For the Bucks, Giannis, Dame, and Thanasis (non-Covid illness) are available. For the Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. are available, but Hunter Tyson (?) is out with a left finger sprain / fracture. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
How To Watch
Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CST.
Poll
Game 54: against the Nuggets, the Bucks will…
This poll is closed
-
23%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
43%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
22%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
11%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
