Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Nuggets 95

In a matchup of the two greatest basketball players in the world, the Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Denver Nuggets, 112-95.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee started this one out on a rampant 9-0 run, forcing Denver to immediately re-assess. The Nuggets forced their way back into it and even took the lead with just over three minutes left in the quarter. However, Milwaukee re-gained control and took a 28-23 lead into the second.

The Bucks’ lead ballooned in the second as Giannis Antetokounmpo began to came alive. He’d scratch out 26 points in the opening two quarters and served as a major reason why Milwaukee maintained a double-digit lead. Their defense did a solid job holding Denver in check as well, helping establish a 60-44 halftime lead.

That lead wouldn’t be going anywhere in the third. Milwaukee remained in front by a comfortable margin throughout the third sparked by strong play from Bobby Portis. As things moved into the fourth, the Bucks poured the gas on a 91-63 lead.

The Bucks wouldn’t relinquish anything in the fourth. Denver was held at bay and no further damage was inflicted, paving the way for the Bucks to earn a demanding 112-95 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I mean, Giannis went absolutely bonkers in this one. Just an absolute ridiculous performance. At the break, he had 26 points. However, he didn’t stop there. At the end of regulation, his stat line sat at 36 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists. He did a great job of taking things over and swung the momentum Milwaukee’s way right out of the gates. That’s imperative for him to do in a game like this against the defending champs and the opposing superstar of Nikola Jokic. Just a fantastic outing for the Greek Freak.

