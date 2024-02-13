Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: Post-trade deadline edition

It’s probably fair to say that last Thursday’s trade deadline passed without the fanfare that some Bucks fans were hoping for, but it also appears that even a minor move has landed Milwaukee a potential quality contributor in Patrick Beverley while moving on from Robin Lopez. Very early returns on the PatBev for Cam Payne + 2027 second-round pick deal are positive, and plenty of people are already throwing out P.J. Tucker comparisons. I can certainly see it, despite the difference in positions.

SB Nation Reacts is going to handle the main approval rating of the swap and the approval rating of the Bucks’ deadline altogether, but we’ll get into the weeds a little bit here in the Tuesday Tracker. Before we do, I want to present some relevant stats that are getting lost in both the national and even local convos about this team:

Per Cleaning The Glass, the Bucks have dropped their defensive rating by nearly a full point in the last two games and now are tied for eighteenth league-wide at 117.0.

Since Doc Rivers took over, Milwaukee has a 114.6 defensive rating, tied for tenth league-wide and just 0.1 points per 100 possessions behind Boston.

Also during Rivers’ eight games at the helm, the Bucks’ transition defense has been eleventh-best in the league at 114.6 allowed per 100 possessions, also permitting the fifth-best defensive rating off steals. While Adrian Griffin was head coach, the Bucks ranked 21st (117.8) and 27th in those respective figures.

Poll After last Thursday’s moves, are the Bucks a better team than they were last Wednesday? Appreciably better

Marginally better

About the same

They’re actually worse vote view results 31% Appreciably better (9 votes)

58% Marginally better (17 votes)

6% About the same (2 votes)

3% They’re actually worse (1 vote) 29 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think Patrick Beverley should be part of closing lineups in the postseason? Yes

No

Not sure yet vote view results 31% Yes (9 votes)

6% No (2 votes)

62% Not sure yet (18 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should Patrick Beverley start over Malik Beasley? Yes

No

Not sure yet vote view results 13% Yes (4 votes)

40% No (12 votes)

46% Not sure yet (14 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll Of these choices, whom should the Bucks target with their newly-opened roster spot? Depth at point guard

Depth at forward

Depth at center vote view results 3% Depth at point guard (1 vote)

24% Depth at forward (7 votes)

72% Depth at center (21 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

Poll Are you buying the Bucks’ defensive improvement under Doc Rivers? Yes

No

Not sure yet vote view results 76% Yes (23 votes)

6% No (2 votes)

16% Not sure yet (5 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which statement do you agree with more: the Bucks’ defensive uptick is because... They’re playing a better scheme

The players are more bought in

Both vote view results 13% They’re playing a better scheme (4 votes)

23% The players are more bought in (7 votes)

63% Both (19 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll How concerned are you about Khris Middleton’s ankle sprain? Highly concerned

Fairly concerned

Only a little concerned

Neutral

Generally unconcerned

Totally unconcerned vote view results 6% Highly concerned (2 votes)

38% Fairly concerned (12 votes)

32% Only a little concerned (10 votes)

9% Neutral (3 votes)

9% Generally unconcerned (3 votes)

3% Totally unconcerned (1 vote) 31 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 58% Yes (17 votes)

6% No (2 votes)

34% Undecided (10 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 86% Yes (26 votes)

3% No (1 vote)

10% Undecided (3 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 58% Yes (17 votes)

13% No (4 votes)

27% Undecided (8 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

