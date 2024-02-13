Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: Post-trade deadline edition

It’s probably fair to say that last Thursday’s trade deadline passed without the fanfare that some Bucks fans were hoping for, but it also appears that even a minor move has landed Milwaukee a potential quality contributor in Patrick Beverley while moving on from Robin Lopez. Very early returns on the PatBev for Cam Payne + 2027 second-round pick deal are positive, and plenty of people are already throwing out P.J. Tucker comparisons. I can certainly see it, despite the difference in positions.
SB Nation Reacts is going to handle the main approval rating of the swap and the approval rating of the Bucks’ deadline altogether, but we’ll get into the weeds a little bit here in the Tuesday Tracker. Before we do, I want to present some relevant stats that are getting lost in both the national and even local convos about this team:
- Per Cleaning The Glass, the Bucks have dropped their defensive rating by nearly a full point in the last two games and now are tied for eighteenth league-wide at 117.0.
- Since Doc Rivers took over, Milwaukee has a 114.6 defensive rating, tied for tenth league-wide and just 0.1 points per 100 possessions behind Boston.
- Also during Rivers’ eight games at the helm, the Bucks’ transition defense has been eleventh-best in the league at 114.6 allowed per 100 possessions, also permitting the fifth-best defensive rating off steals. While Adrian Griffin was head coach, the Bucks ranked 21st (117.8) and 27th in those respective figures.
Poll
After last Thursday’s moves, are the Bucks a better team than they were last Wednesday?
-
31%
Appreciably better
-
58%
Marginally better
-
6%
About the same
-
3%
They’re actually worse
Poll
Do you think Patrick Beverley should be part of closing lineups in the postseason?
-
31%
Yes
-
6%
No
-
62%
Not sure yet
Poll
Should Patrick Beverley start over Malik Beasley?
-
13%
Yes
-
40%
No
-
46%
Not sure yet
Poll
Of these choices, whom should the Bucks target with their newly-opened roster spot?
-
3%
Depth at point guard
-
24%
Depth at forward
-
72%
Depth at center
Poll
Are you buying the Bucks’ defensive improvement under Doc Rivers?
-
76%
Yes
-
6%
No
-
16%
Not sure yet
Poll
Which statement do you agree with more: the Bucks’ defensive uptick is because...
-
13%
They’re playing a better scheme
-
23%
The players are more bought in
-
63%
Both
Poll
How concerned are you about Khris Middleton’s ankle sprain?
-
6%
Highly concerned
-
38%
Fairly concerned
-
32%
Only a little concerned
-
9%
Neutral
-
9%
Generally unconcerned
-
3%
Totally unconcerned
Poll
Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach?
-
58%
Yes
-
6%
No
-
34%
Undecided
Poll
Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?
-
86%
Yes
-
3%
No
-
10%
Undecided
Poll
Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?
-
58%
Yes
-
13%
No
-
27%
Undecided
As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!
