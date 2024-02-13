Rapid Recap: Bucks 97, Heat 123

In a hot shooting display, the Miami Heat had no trouble dismantling the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 123-97.

NBA.com Box Score

Hot shooting carried the Heat in the first frame, with both Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic starting off with 11 points. Miami connected on seven threes in the first 12 minutes, opening things up to a 40-28 lead after a quarter of play.

That double-digit lead grew for the Heat throughout the second. It did so through the three ball. At the break, Miami sat at 12-of-21 shots made from beyond the arc, establishing a 69-52 lead. Duncan Robinson had five of Miami’s threes himself.

Offense remained stagnant for Milwaukee in the third quarter. It was difficult to generate any sort of momentum and instead, Miami continued to pour it on. Headed into the fourth, they extended things to a 98-76 advantage.

From that point on, there was no path to a comeback for Milwaukee. The Heat’s shooting was just too strong. They’d walk out of Fiserv Forum with a 123-97 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

This started out as a classic outlier game. In the first quarter, Miami connected on seven threes. It’d continue all night long from a variety of players, but Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic had the most influence. Beating the Heat is already tough and it’s even tougher when they’re burying nearly every shot from deep they take, which was the case tonight.

