Bucks vs. Heat: Milwaukee Flounders Against Miami

It was another frustrating night against the Miami Heat for the Milwaukee Bucks, as they fell at home 123-97.

Game Summary

It was nearly an exact opposite of a start for the Bucks tonight compared to Monday’s matchup against the Denver. Miami came out scorching from the perimeter, burying seven threes in the first frame. It was the leading force behind the Heat stretching open a 40-28 advantage as the opening quarter wrapped up.

The 3-point ball continued to be kind to the Heat. At the break, that stat line sat at 12-of-21, with five of them coming from Duncan Robinson. All of that helped Miami extend their double-digit lead to 69-52 at the break.

Things wouldn’t improve for the Bucks in the third quarter. Instead, Miami’s lead grew even more. Cold spurts from the offense plagued Milwaukee and really eliminated any chance of getting back into it. Headed into the fourth, the Heat sported a 98-76 lead.

It’d remain a blowout throughout the final quarter. Miami was just too strong for Milwaukee and never let up. When the dust finally settled, the Heat took home a 123-97 victory.

Nikola Jovic was the leading scorer for both teams, coming out with a surprising 24 points. Duncan Robinson was hot from beyond the perimeter, hitting six threes en route to a 23 point outing. Tyler Hero and Kevin Love each added 19 of their own.

For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo served as the leading scorer, coming two assists shy of a triple-double with a 23 point, 11 rebound, and eight assist performance. Malik Beasley, Damian Lillard, and Bobby Portis all had 16 points.

The Bucks now head on the road to Memphis before reaching the All-Star break.

What Did We Learn?

The Heat are always difficult to beat. However, when they shoot the ball efficiently, it’s even more difficult to stop them. That was the case tonight. Right out of the gates, they were sinking threes left and right. It’s even more impressive due to the fact that they were without both Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Once in a while, you’re going to face a team in an outlier game like this, but man, it always seems to happen against the Heat.

Three Observations

Damian Lillard continues to struggle to find a groove early on.

The inconsistency from Dame has shown from time to time this season and last night, it sprouted again. He’d finish with 16 points on the night on just 5-of-14 shooting, including 2-of-7 from downtown. Many times this season, he’s failed to spread an efficient level of offense but rather scores in spurts. Last night was a game where the Bucks could’ve desperately used his ability to score in an outburst, but it never came. There’s a lot of season left and the playoffs are a long ways away, but Lillard having another off night didn’t do the Bucks any favors.

Nikola Jovic came out of nowhere.

I mean, I guess you can say he didn’t come out of nowhere since he’s on the Heat and this is what can be expected of their guys, but man. He received lots of opportunity given the shakeup in Miami’s roster and took full advantage. You would’ve thought it’d have been Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo that the Bucks would have trouble stopping, but no, it was Jovic. He buried five threes on the night and concluded his efforts with 24 points on a very crafty 8-of-13 shooting. The Heat needed somebody to step up with their absences, and Jovic just did that.

Miami capitalized off of the Bucks’ turnovers while Milwaukee didn’t.

This was something that Doc highlighted in his presser. The Bucks forced 14 turnovers but only tallied just 14 points off of them. Meanwhile, the Heat developed 18 turnovers into 35 points. That’s a big swing and it did the Bucks in. All night long, the quickness of Miami just overpowered the Bucks and was a mismatch. The tables were slanted in that department from the opening whistle to the final horn. Say what you want about the Heat, but man, Erik Spoelstra always has his guys prepared.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Bobby Portis continued his scoring hot streak. With 16 points put forth last night, he reached double-digits in each of game of the four-game homestand.

Malik Beasley found his shot, hitting four threes. That was the sixth time in his last seven games where he connected on at least 3+ threes. He has 3+ 3FGM in 29 games this season, which are already the third-most he’s had in a season in his career.

Duncan Robinson was a thorn in the Bucks’ side all night long. He scratched out 23 points on the night, marking the ninth time this season he’s scored 20+ points.

I mentioned Giannis having a strong outing above. This was the 26th game of the season he had 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists. He ranks second in the league in such games this season.

You knew Bam Adebayo was going to be a force all night long as well, especially once Jimmy Butler was ruled out. He ultimately earned his second triple-double of the year.

