Bucks Buyout Candidates: Is there anybody out there?

After trading Robin Lopez to the Kings last week, the Bucks opened a spot on their standard roster, and speculation therefore began as to what they might do with it. While they don’t actually have to fill this vacancy (teams must roster a minimum of fourteen players under NBA contracts, which Milwaukee does), GM Jon Horst has gotten the green light from ownership each of the last three seasons to fill the roster to its brim and incur the added luxury tax payments that come with it. There’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case again this season.

While late-season additions seldom make an impact in the regular or postseason (recall Goran Dragic last year and Jevon Carter the year before, in his initial season with the Bucks), it’s not out of the question that one cracks the rotation and plays meaningful playoff minutes (recall Marvin Williams in 2020, who wasn’t half bad). Even before some trades became official, we learned that certain players headed out from their former team would be waived upon acquisition by the receiving team, often having the remainder of their contracts bought out if they’re owed a bigger chunk of teams. Otherwise, teams will just eat the remainder of the player’s salary, especially if it’s at or near the league minimum.

However, with the advent of new rules governing how high-spending teams can function on the buyout market in last year’s new CBA, the Bucks can’t sign just anyone. Even after waiving Lopez, they are over the second apron above the luxury tax: though their total team salary is just below that $182.8m figure, unlikely incentives—like the ones in Khris Middleton’s contract—are counted towards the second apron. So for the purposes of the second apron, Milwaukee’s number there is about $2.3m more than their actual team salary of $181.6m.

Why does that matter? Well, the rule states that any team above the second apron is ineligible to sign a player whose pre-buyout salary was over the value of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception: about $12.4m. That means the Bucks couldn’t have signed any of these three players, who all made upwards of $17m and signed rest-of-season deals with teams beneath the second apron: Kyle Lowry (signed with the Sixers), Spencer Dinwiddie (signed with the Lakers), Marcus Morris (signed with the Spurs). Joe Harris was also recently cut loose by Detroit, and though he remains a free agent, he made $19.9m under his bought-out contract, so there’s another guy Milwaukee cannot sign.

As of right now, though, there are quite a few players who the Bucks can sign because their salaries before taking buyouts were small enough. Before we look at those names, though, let’s talk about what Milwaukee should look to do with the opening.

Center depth

With one Lopez gone, depth in the middle is pretty thin right now, so that seems like the most logical avenue to pursue. If either Brook Lopez or Bobby Portis were to miss time, that would slide Giannis to the 5 more often, which isn’t his preference and not always the best option for the team regardless. Again, no one currently available will probably move the needle at all, but they could help Milwaukee weather foul or injury trouble in small does. It’s worth noting here that they cannot sign Robin Lopez again even after being waived by Sacramento per the NBA’s recently-traded restriction.

Forward depth

The Bucks are pretty well-stocked behind Giannis and Middleton (who hopefully will return from his ankle sprain after the All-Star break) with Jae Crowder seeing most of his time at the 4 (but also capable of the 3), Portis also fitting in there next to Lopez or Giannis, then wings like Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley, and even A.J. Green that can play the 3 in smaller lineups. Deeper on the bench, only Thanasis and rookie Chris Livingston have the size you typically look for from power forwards, while MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson Jr. are more typical wings that can play the 2 and 3. The specter of facing Boston’s Jays always looms, though, so another bulky guy around 6’8” wouldn’t hurt.

Point guard depth

New acquisition Patrick Beverley is now Damian Lillard’s primary backup, taking the place of Cameron Payne, the guy he was traded for. While Beverley brings a ton more defensively, Payne did have more typical ballhandling/initiation skills that Beverley isn’t really known for. Though Middleton and Giannis do a lot of that work too, and can handle it with the second unit if need be, another point guard is still something worth looking at. TyTy Washington is on a two-way deal and has seen some garbage time action recently, but is ineligible for the playoffs unless his contract is converted to a standard one. That’s another option the Bucks could pursue with their open roster spot.

One bought-out veteran whose salary wasn’t too big, plus would have brought size and defensive acumen at either forward spot is Thaddeus Young, though he reportedly will sign with Phoenix. Free agent Bismack Biyombo saw action earlier this year with Memphis and has plenty of shot-blocking chops, but he agreed to terms with Oklahoma City this weekend. 25-year-old point guard Jordan Goodwin was released by Phoenix last week and signed a ten-day deal today with Memphis, so he could be an option in the future.

While any of those three would have been a good addition for Milwaukee, they all will likely have more opportunities to play rotation minutes with those teams. Whoever the Bucks add with this spot is probably going to be buried on the bench a bit, and might only be a break-in-case-of-emergency type. Their agents likely recognized that and steered them toward the best bets to set them up for a contract next season.

Here are a few recently bought-out players who could fit some of the needs mentioned above, if you squint:

Recent Buyouts Ryan Arciadiacono 29 PG Ryan Arciadiacono 29 PG Danilo Gallinari 35 PF/SF Danuel House 30 SG/SF Cory Joseph 32 PG Kevin Knox 24 PF/SF Furkan Korkmaz 26 SG/SF Chimeze Metu 26 PF/C Frank Ntilikina 25 PG/SG Ish Smith 35 PG

Not exactly the most inspiring list. Ntilikina does provide some defensive value, though probably not at PatBev’s level. House also has a good reputation on that end and was recently a steadier part of Philly’s rotation before being shown the door. He also played for Doc Rivers last year. Like Biyombo, Metu is a little undersized for the 5, but also has had moments of quality rim protection while bouncing around the Western Conference. If you ask me, he’s probably the best fit among the above names. The other guys aren’t likely to see much time at all, and Korkmaz may not want anything to do with Rivers after lodging a trade request many moons ago as a Sixer.

Those are guys recently bought out, but here are players who appeared for teams last year and lingered on the free-agent market through the regular season that might fit:

Free Agents Darius Bazely 23 PF/C Darius Bazely 23 PF/C Dewayne Dedmon 34 C Wenyen Gabriel 26 PF/C JaMychal Green 33 PF/C Nerlens Noel 29 C KZ Okpala 24 PF/SF Austin Rivers 31 PG/SG

It would be equal parts mildly funny and mildly disappointing to see Austin Rivers as a Buck, especially after this roster spot was previously filled in a nepotism-flavored transaction. You could do worse than Noel and Dedmon as a deep bench big who can credibly defend at the 5, but they aren’t likely to contribute much at all, much like Robin Lopez. Younger names like Bazely, Okpala, and Gabriel are unproven and likely wouldn’t have a chance to change that in Milwaukee.

If you’re underwhelmed by all the current options, don’t fret: more guys will be bought out in the weeks ahead. March 1st is the last day a player can be waived and be eligible to appear in the playoffs with a new team. That’s around the time the Bucks filled their fifteenth spot last spring with Dragic, so it might behoove Horst to wait a couple more weeks and see who might become available.

One guy who will not become available that is of perennial interest to Bucks fans is P.J. Tucker. According to Chris Haynes, he’ll remain with the Clippers through the end of this year—much to Tucker’s chagrin—because he has a $11.5m player option for next season that he surely wants to exercise this summer. He’d surely fetch less on the open market, likely the minimum. So barring something crazy, he won’t request a buyout and he won’t be a Buck this year.

Finally, Milwaukee also has a pair of two-way spots open as well after waiving Marques Bolden and Lindell Wigginton last month, and while there are dozens of worthy candidates for those opportunities in the G League, there are also fairly many players with recent NBA experience who are eligible for them. Each of these four are former first-round picks who couldn’t hack it with their previous teams and are now on the open market:

Two-Way Options Killian Hayes 22 PG/SG Killian Hayes 22 PG/SG Harry Giles 25 C R.J. Hampton 23 PG/SG James Bouknight 23 SG

Hayes was downright bad in Detroit to the point where I didn’t understand why they continued playing him. Hampton was technically the Bucks’ first-round pick in 2020, but by draft night it was in the Nuggets as part of the Jrue Holiday trade. He hasn’t caught on anywhere since between four franchises. Giles has rarely been healthy and was recently cut by Brooklyn, but is still two-way eligible despite being drafted in 2017. Bouknight had some legal issues in Charlotte and never made an impact there. Still, any of these guys might be worth a no-risk two-way, and Giles would probably make the most sense. He might even get converted.

It might just be better to go with more unproven guys than failed first-rounders anyway. You can count on the Bucks filling those spots: though this is the first year that teams have three two-way contracts available, Horst typically has had both his slots occupied in years past, and they don’t count towards the salary cap or luxury tax. The last day these spots can be filled is March 4th, and they can be converted to standard contracts up until the last day of the regular season.

If we hear any rumblings about potential buyout guys, we’ll be sure to update you. In the meantime, is there anyone at all you might like the Bucks to sign in the weeks ahead? Maybe someone not listed here? Let us know in the comments.