It All Rests On Dame

In the midst of getting steamrolled by a team that only partially represented the actual Miami Heat roster, Bucks fans on the internet, myself included, started to increasingly voice their frustration with the current play of Damian Lillard. The frustrations were particularly acute, in part, because the opponent last night was the Miami Heat, the team that Lillard attempted to force his way to over the summer. The grumbles with his play have grown increasingly loud after the dismissal of Adrian Griffin, the hiring of Doc Rivers, and the subsequent improvement of the Bucks’ defense. The biggest problem for the Bucks in winning a title was at least partially fixed. That fix was relatively easy, though. This one? It’s both simple and complicated.

Because of everything going on around the Bucks this season, I don’t think it is quite appreciated just how bad Damian Lillard has been, by his lofty standards. In all of the statistical comparisons I am doing for him, I am removing the 2021–22 season, in which he only played 29 games and said himself he was attempting to play through a core injury that ultimately led to him having surgery. With that season removed, this is Lillard’s worst season by eFG% since 2015–16. His three-point percentage is a rounding error away from being the lowest in his career at 34.4%. He’s also struggling inside the arc, barely eclipsing 50%.

Typically, the concern about a small guard beginning to struggle would primarily be that they can’t score at the rim anymore, or that perhaps they aren’t getting there as often. The former is not true for Lillard this season, where his 67% shooting at the rim is just shy of his career-high from last year. He is getting to the rim slightly less than he has before, at just 20% of his attempts rather than around 23–24%.

The concerning part is that basically all of his decline, albeit small, has come with an almost identical increase in shots from floater range (3–10) feet. Despite having elite touch on long-range shooting his entire career, Lillard has always been an extremely poor shooter from these spots on the floor. His 35% shooting from there this year is exactly in line with his career norm. It isn’t a big swing but 4% of shots going from 65% to 35% does ding the efficiency.

Two other stats suggest that Dame isn’t looking at a significant physical decline as part of this issue. His dunk rate is actually right around his career norm, and basically at a high point aside from his first few years in the league. Now, that doesn’t mean Dame is dunking all the time, as he dunks on just 1.3% of his shot attempts, but the fact it hasn’t gone down to nothing is at least encouraging.

The other thing, and really the only thing saving his scoring efficiency right now, is that his free throw rate is fantastic. His .439 FTr is the second highest of his career, only bested by last season, and because he is one of the greatest free throw shooters of all time, that is saving his efficiency almost single-handedly.

To show how much value this provides, I want to compare his league-adjusted eFG% (called eFG+) to his league-average TS% (called TS+). Because of the increased offensive environment across Dame’s career, having a 60% TS% in 2023–24 is less impressive than doing so in 2016–17, so these stats adjust for that. These league-adjusted stats scale with 100 being league average, and every point above or below 100 being 1% better or worse than league average. If you are familiar with baseball statistics like OPS+ or wRC+, they work the exact same way. So a 120 TS+ player has a true shooting percentage that is 20% better than league average.

Dame’s eFG+ is just 93, the worst of his career (again, excluding the short injury season) by six points. His TS+ is 102. This entire difference is due to the free throws, which are not included in eFG%. Dame’s TS+ of 102 would tie his rookie season in 2012–13 for the worst of his career. To try and contextualize Dame’s decline in efficiency a little bit better, I compared his TS+ from last season to this season, only accounting for lead ballhandlers. This description is, of course, an imperfect one, but I don’t think it is fair to compare Lillard to non-primary ballhandlers who are classified as “point guards” simply because tertiary players naturally will have higher TS+ because they take a much easier diet of shots.

Last season Lillard was exceptional. His TS+ amongst primary ballhandlers ranked sixth in the league. This year that has dropped to twentieth. By eFG+, he’s seen an even worse decline from 14th to 37th. This has all happened against the backdrop of a massive improvement in team quality and a slight reduction in his usage. In Portland, Dame’s usage had reached north of 30%, and this year is at 28%.

Typically, a reduction in usage will lead to an improvement in efficiency. A lot of the extra attention Lillard would get he simply doesn’t see as often anymore, since the top goal of every defense every single night is to prevent the most efficient shot in basketball: Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting 82% at the rim. This combination of slightly reduced usage and materially lower efficiency, has caused Dame’s advanced numbers to plummet. You can look at a variety of different VORPs and SHMORPs and whatnot and see it.

His offensive EPM (courtesy of Dunks and Threes) at +3.7 would be the lowest since early in his career. His O-LEBRON (courtesy of Basketball Index) of +3.52 would be his lowest since the 2013–14 season. His OBPM of +3.4 is his worst since his rookie season. His offensive win shares are on pace to be the lowest since his rookie season. His VORP would be the lowest since... you guessed it, his rookie season.

Even on a night-to-night basis, Lillard’s performances have been more wayward. Game score is an imperfect measurement, to say the least, but I do think it tells an appropriate story here. Last year, Lillard had a game score under 20 in 27.5% of his games, and a game score under 10 (considered below average) in 6.8% of his games. This season, his under-20 ratio has jumped to 56%. And his under-10 ratio is up to 16%. There are just far too many games where he isn’t impacting it enough on the offensive end.

The only silver lining, if you can call it that, in basically all of the advanced numbers he has improved on the defensive side, but I would be extremely wary of taking that at face value. Defensive advanced numbers, particularly for non-elite guards, are more heavily influenced by lineup personnel than by their own performance. The reason why Dame’s drop in shooting efficiency hits particularly hard is because he’s not giving you anything on the other end. If he isn’t one of the league’s best offensive players, or he’s having a bad night, he’s just not giving you much.

A sneaky sapper of some efficiency from Lillard this season is a decline in his AST%-TOV%. In Portland, he was typically at +23 in this respect, with an AST% consistently around 34% and a TOV% consistently between 11% and 12%. His turnovers have actually declined very marginally to 10.8%, but the AST% has dropped more dramatically to 27.4%, leaving him at just +16.6. With a better superstar beside him, it’s no surprise that he’s getting fewer opportunities to set guys up, but he hasn’t also paired that with an increase in his own ball security. Another situation where the lower usage has not translated into higher efficiency in the way you’d typically expect.

Much talk around Lillard focuses on who the offense should belong to. For the past five-plus years, the offense has belonged to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Lillard is the best offensive weapon he has ever played with. But just as much as the Bucks need Giannis to be a willing screen-and-dive man for Lillard, the Bucks also need Lillard to be a willing off-ball threat for Giannis. Plays like this one against Indiana back in January occur too often.

I think about this play a lot pic.twitter.com/XYjBZGyhm8 — rcon14 (@rcon14) February 14, 2024

In addition to having Damian Lillard running pick and rolls, having Damian Lillard as an off-ball shooter when you have the premier interior scorer of his generation is also kind of the point. When Dame is one easy pass away like this on a Giannis post-up, that kick-out needs to be an automatic shot, not a swing pass to Pat Connaughton. Now, of course, Dame doesn’t never shoot these shots.

Basically as easy as offense can get. There are a variety of actions that can pair Dame and Giannis together and allow them to use each others’ gravity in a way to fully maximize their skills. With such little practice time since Doc Rivers took over, we very well may see these in the final third of the season, and simply getting more comfortable within that structure could help greatly. However, in the case of these post-ups, this isn’t a particularly complicated read-and-react offense. Shoot the ball. You’re Damian Lillard.

One thing that was surprising to me, and I’m sure will be surprising to Bucks fans overall is that the play-type frequencies for Lillard are not materially different than in Portland. This year, per Synergy, he is running ten pick-and-rolls per game as the ballhandler. Last year in Portland, that number was eleven. In terms of a proportion of his overall usage, the pick-and-roll has increased from 39.6% of his plays to 43.7%. His handoff numbers are effectively identical. The one place he has seen a decline in usage is in isolations, where he has dropped from 4.9 per game to 2.7, and it’s share of his usage has declined from 17.5% to 11.8%. Isolations are generally less efficient plays because you’re less likely to force defenses into rotation than you are running pick-and-rolls, handoffs, etc, so it’s not too surprising that when paired with Antetokounmpo, there’d be a decline in isolation usage. I do think this at least somewhat disproves the notion that the Bucks aren’t utilizing Dame correctly in terms of play-type usage. There are reasonable qualms about getting more pick-and-roll usage with Giannis, specifically, but Dame is still getting plenty of possessions as the primary initiator.

Dame’s role as a shooter has changed slightly in the offense. In his final three full years in Portland, about 75% of his 3PA were pull-up jumpers, which he made at an elite 38% clip. This year, that number is down to 65% and he’s shooting just 34.7% on them. Accordingly, the ratio of catch-and-shoot threes has increased. While Dame is known as a great pull-up shooter, in his last three years in Portland he was also a great catch-and-shoot sniper, making 40% of those. This season? He’s only shooting 33.1%. The gravity of Giannis is creating easier shots for Lillard, but they’re just not falling at the same rate.

Simply making his current shot profile of threes at his normal rates would improve his efficiency dramatically. His eFG% would rise from 50.9% to 60.7%, and his eFG+ from 93 to 111. His TS% would rise from 59.6% to 62.4%, increasing his TS+ from 102 to 107. That would take him from 37th in eFG+ among primary ballhandlers up to third, and from 20th in TS+ to 10th. That player is exactly who the Bucks thought they were acquiring and exactly the type of offensive dynamo that can be the missing piece for them. There is no grand solution, no big action item here. The answer is simple. The great shooter just has to shoot better.

He’s mired in a brutal slump since the start of the new year. He’s shooting 40% overall and just 29.5% on threes. The Bucks will need Dame to find his jumper again, though, since if he cannot be the same kind of sniper that got him on the 75th Anniversary team, the Bucks are dead in the water come playoff time. Without Lillard playing at not just a good, but elite level offensively, the model of this team won’t get them the championship they were built for. The Bucks organization took care of the lowest-hanging fruit available, it’s time for their co-superstar to play his part, and thankfully, that just seems to involve making the shots he’s made at a high clip his whole career.