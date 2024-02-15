Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview: Last Call At The Cancún Saloon

It has been a wild ride for the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2024 with highs and lows — more importantly their overall record still contains more wins than losses. The Bucks travel to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies in their final game before the All-Star break. These teams played each other twice in preseason splitting those exhibitions between them, and this is the first time they’ll face off this regular season.

Where We’re At

The Bucks are in their third week of the Doc Rivers tenure with a record of 3-6. It wasn’t the most accomodating schedule to start his tenure: They faced the defending champions twice, had a long West Coast road trip, and a trade deadline day matchup against a rising Minnesota Timberwolves team. Though the record isn’t great, the Bucks have improved and, on the surface, look more in sync than they were under Adrian Griffin. This past Monday saw the team register an impressive win over the Denver Nuggets, exemplified by the feat of holding Denver under 100 points. That Milwaukee then promptly got decimated by the Miami Heat the next night... well, you know. Patrick Beverley continues his quest to carve a role in the Bucks rotation since arriving via trade. He’s fitting in thus far by bringing intensity to lineups defensively while not actively harming the offense while he’s on the floor. It won’t wow anyone, but the hope remains that it's enough to put closing lineups over the top when it matters. For now, it is about sheer rep count for Beverley.

Memphis was going into this year hopeful to build on a successful season that saw them sport a 51-31 record and second place in the Western Conference. Then reality hit and the dream of immediate successes to come turned to no more than ash. With Ja Morant serving a 25-game suspension, Memphis crashed out of the gate with a resounding 6-19 record. Morant then returned, it looked like Memphis could have some life to make things interesting, and then injuries started stacking up and swamping the boat. Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, and the aforementioned Morant have all missed significant amounts of time; there was a point where 13 of the 18 rostered players on the Grizzlies couldn’t play because of injuries. Old friend Taylor Jenkins is trying his best to make lemonade out of lemons, and the Grizzlies did get a 121-113 win last night against the Houston Rockets. That brings them to 1-9 in the last 10.

Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Khris Middleton, who is recovering from a sprained ankle. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are probable. As I mentioned, Memphis has many injuries; Morant, Bane, Smart, Brandon Clarke, Scottie Pippen Jr, and Jake LaRavia are all listed as out.

Player to Watch

He survived the trade deadline, and Doc is trying to “rebuild his confidence,” but Pat Connaughton will need to start playing better if he is going to justify the rotation minutes he is getting. With his uninspiring minutes and options such as Andre Jackson Jr. or MarJon Beauchamp (lottery tickets!) chilling on the bench, it’d be nice if he could help his case for the minutes pushed his way with a string of solid outings.

How to Watch

TNT at 7:30PM CST

