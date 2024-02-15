Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Memphis Grizzlies in one final game before Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Malik Beasly, and Doc Rivers head to Indiana while the rest of the squad enjoys a break. Old friend Taylor Jenkins will look to build on their win last night while Milwaukee hopes to head into the break feeling positive. Yet another Grizzly will be missing tonight, whittling their roster down by one more fewer person you’ve heard of:

Taylor Jenkins says Luke Kennard, Jaren Jackson Jr. and John Konchar are all out tonight. — Jonah Dylan (@TheJonahDylan) February 15, 2024

How To Watch

TNT at 7:30 PM CST.

