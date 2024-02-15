Breaking: Bucks plan to sign Danilo Gallinari

One week after a chaotic trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks made an additional move to add to their bench depth, signing free agent forward Danilo Gallinari.

Free agent Danilo Gallinari is finalizing a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gallinari's agent, Michael Tellem, has been discussing options with several title contenders this week. pic.twitter.com/mez7usq83O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2024

The signing marks the latest adjustment in a slew of midseason moves from the Bucks’ front office to (hopefully) prepare the team and coaching staff for a deep playoff run.

Following a release from the Pistons on February 9th, Gallinari had sparked the interest of several other teams, including the Cavaliers, Bulls, and Clippers. This morning, podcaster and current Bucks guard Patrick Beverley reported that Gallo’s decision was down to either Milwaukee or Los Angeles, via his Barstool Sports-affiliated podcasts’ Twitter account.

Danilo Gallinari will land with either the Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks - Per Sources pic.twitter.com/fVP9FghMll — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 15, 2024

Gallinari was the sixth overall selection in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Knicks. The 35-year-old started the 2023-24 season in Washington, before finding his way to Detroit in the trade package that sent Marvin Bagley to the Wizards.

According to an initial report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Gallinari’s decision to sign with Milwaukee was heavily influenced by “...the opportunity to play a role in Doc Rivers’ frontline rotation,” so it sounds like Doc is looking to give Gallinari solid minutes on the floor.

