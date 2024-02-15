Rapid Recap: Bucks 110, Grizzlies 113

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played their final game before the All-Star break on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite missing literally ALL of their star power, the Grizzlies survived a late surge to upset the Bucks, 113-110.

Damian Lillard kicked off the scoring for Milwaukee with a 3-pointer, but Memphis’ Santi Aldama responded with a triple on the other end. The Bucks parlayed together some inside scores to create an eight point advantage, but the Grizzlies ended the quarter on a 14-3 scoring run to hold a 29-26 lead after one.

The Grizzlies carried their offensive momentum into the second quarter, but the Bucks were quick to get back into the mix. Giannis Antetokounmpo began to will the Bucks ahead with inside scores and several assists to Bobby Portis. Even so, the Grizzlies kept the pace. Memphis guard Jordan Goodwin tipped in a shot in the closing seconds to tie the score at 57 at halftime.

The Grizzlies shot the hell out of the basketball out of the break, making 10 of their first 11 shots from the field. Ziaire Williams and Trey Jemison commanded the Memphis offense, taking whatever they wanted from all over the court. In response, Giannis began playing hero-ball, driving and scoring with ease to keep Milwaukee afloat. Portis nailed a deep ball in the closing seconds, but the Grizzlies still led by nine points at the end of three.

The Bucks started chipping away at the Grizzlies’ lead into the fourth. In a low-scoring period, Milwaukee finally regained the lead with just over four minutes remaining, but their exhale would be short-lived. GG Jackson buried a three from the corner, and Williams extended the lead for Memphis. In the closing minute, Malik Beasley buried back-to-back shots from deep to cut the Grizzlies’ lead down to just three. The Bucks forced a clutch turnover, but Damian Lillard was unable to convert a last-second shot. Grizzlies win, 113-110.

Stat That Stood Out

A combination of poor 3-point shooting and poor 3-point defense best encapsulated how the Bucks were able to lose to such a depleted Grizzlies squad. The Bucks shot 11-for-44 from deep (25%), while the Grizzlies shot 13-for-26 (50%), twice as efficient on just over half the attempts. It is hard to win in this league with numbers like that, even if you have Giannis freight-training all game.

