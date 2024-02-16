Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Preview

Editor’s note: our very own Jackson Gross is down in Indianapolis this weekend on assignment covering NBA All-Star Weekend. Be sure to give him a follow on Twitter @JGrossBucks and check out how he’s taking everything in!

After an eventful first half of the NBA season for the Milwaukee Bucks, we have finally reached All-Star Weekend. Three players and the coaching staff will make the trip down to Indianapolis to participate in the festivities. Let’s look at who will participate in each event and where to catch them in action.

Before the Bucks get in on the fun, there are several other notable events this weekend. Today we have the All-Star Celebrity game taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium. With the game televised on ESPN at 6 PM CST, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe will coach the two sides. Stephen A’s squad is highlighted by Jennifer Hudson, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, and former NBA Champion Metta World Peace. “Shay-Shay” will have Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, streamer Kai Cenat, and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd.

The NBA Rising Stars game will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse following the Celebrity Game. Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero highlight a star-studded young cast, with Jalen Rose, Pau Gasol, Tamkia Cacthings, and Detlef Schrempf coaching the four teams. Things will get underway at 8 PM CST on TNT.

NBA Three-Point Contest

Bucks Participants: Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

When: Saturday, Feb. 17th at 7:00 PM CST

How To Watch: TNT

Damian Lillard will attempt to defend his three-point crown from last year’s All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. It will be Lillard’s fourth time participating in the event, while Beasley enters the contest for the first time in his career. On the year, Beasley is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts per game. Meanwhile, Lillard is shooting a bit below the league average from three-point country at 34.1% (the league average is 36.7% this year). It has been a rough couple of months for Lillard from that range, making 30.4% of his 8.8 attempts per game during the 2024 calendar year. Before the Three-Point Contest, three teams will participate in the Skills Competition. They will be divided into Team Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Benedict Mathurin), Team No. 1 Picks (Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Panchero, and Anthony Edwards), and Team All-Star (Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes).

Following the three-point competition, Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will go head-to-head in their three-point shootout. Each will use their respective basketballs and three-point lines. Each shot made will also be donated to each other’s charities, with Curry’s shots going to his Eat.Learn.Play nonprofit, while Ionescu will be shooting for SI20 Foundation.

Following that, the Dunk Contest will finish out All-Star Saturday night. For the first time since 2018, an All-Star will participate in the event, with the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown taking on the former champion Mac McClung, the Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jacob Toppin of the New York Knicks.

73rd NBA All-Star Game

Bucks Participants: Giannis Antetokoumpo, Damian Lillard, Doc Rivers, and the Bucks coaching staff

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

When: Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 PM CST

How To Watch: TNT

Giannis once again was the leading vote-getter for the Eastern Conference and will be the captain. However, the All-Star Game is moving back to the East vs. West format, so there will be no draft before the game begins. Giannis and Lillard are both making their eighth appearance in the All-Star game, but it will be the first time for Damian Lillard to make it in as a starter in his first season out East. Doc and the Bucks coaching staff made it in with Milwaukee having the second-best record in the East on Feb. 4. Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics is in first place, but Mazzulla was the coach for the East last season, making him ineligible for this year’s game. It is the fourth time Rivers will be coaching in the game, previously in 2008 and 2011 with the Celtics and 2021 while he was in Philadelphia with the 76ers.