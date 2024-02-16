Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Cabo is for closers

In an effort that would have looked far worse versus a team with more established NBA talent, the Bucks head into the All-Star break after suffering their most deflating loss of the season to the Memphis Hustle injury-depleted Grizzlies, who were on the second night of a back-to-back. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and Damian Lillard had 24, but general indifference and languor sunk Milwaukee in the second half. Ziaire Williams and GG Jackson each poured in 27 for the home team.

Game Summary

Thanks to some early makes from deep, the Bucks established a small lead after some back and forth in the opening minutes. However, they soon went cold from the field, with a few defensive miscues and turnovers allowing the Grizzlies to get on a 9-0 run and snatch the lead back. After one, Memphis led 29-26 thanks to a 14-3 run to end the period.

Going down by six, Giannis decided he was tired of mucking around and spurred a 10-2 run that put Milwaukee back on top. More lead trading ensued, but the Bucks were shooting well enough to make it a two-possession game. Still, some boneheaded turnovers and fouls by Milwaukee were enough for Memphis to close the gap behind some youthful aggression. The score was knotted at 57 heading into intermission.

Memphis actually sustained a 10-0 run over the break and jumped in front by six early in the third. It wasn’t until the 7:37 mark before the Grizzlies missed their first shot as they were up by as much as ten. They improbably sank ten of their first eleven shots, with only two inside the restricted area. For the quarter, they shot a crazy 76% in the frame and 94-85 led entering the fourth.

With Giannis on the bench, Lillard and Brook Lopez used free-throw shooting to get the Bucks within four a couple minutes into the final frame. He re-entered with seven minutes left and the Bucks tied it a minute later. On the strength of an 8-0 run, they grabbed their first lead since the dying seconds of the first half. It hardly lasted. Memphis went up five with 2:15 left on a Ziaire Williams alley-oop and-one. They extended that lead to nine, but two threes with under a minute left by Malik Beasley—who had been 1/7—cut it to three. Milwaukee didn’t foul on the ensuing Memphis possession and Dame took a charge, getting the ball back with a chance to tie it at the buzzer. He lost it at midcourt going too tightly around a Lopez screen and despite coming up with the ball just before the clock hit zero, couldn’t hit a logo three.

The Bucks will lick their wounds and take a week off with a 35-21 record, good for third in the East, two games up on the Knicks and two-and-a-half behind the Cavs.

What Did We Learn?

There is something up with these guys. I know that sounds broad, but this Bucks roster is just too indifferent in the regular season and this feels like a real tipping point (if it wasn’t already) to where it can’t continue. There were plenty of mental mistakes that are inexcusable in any NBA game, but against an opponent this undermanned, they look far, far worse.

When playing against younger, more athletic, and more motivated teams filled with borderline NBA players like this, we see carelessness and indisposition from the Bucks more often than we should. Less-talented opponents getting the best of you by being scrappy, hustling more, and just wanting a W more is a bad look for this team to keep displaying. I get that it’s a long season and bad losses do happen (recall the Celtics losing to the LeBron and AD-less Lakers a few weeks ago), but seeing them in this close of proximity is worrisome, even considering the context of injuries and a coaching change.

It doesn’t seem to matter who is on the coaching staff, because we saw performances like this at times in the last season or two under Bud and then under Griffin too. This is something between the players’ ears (maybe even Giannis’). Doc Rivers seems to understand this:

“First play of the game, we gamble for the 50th time in the corner. Guy drives, we have to help, leads to a 3. On our set, two guys forget what we’re running. Then we missed a shot and nobody gets back. That’s how we start out the third quarter. That tells you all you need to know about where our heads were.”

Then he summed up everything I’m elaborating on in this space with a whopper of just eleven words:

Doc Rivers, on the Bucks effort tonight:



"We had some guys here. We had some guys in Cabo." — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 16, 2024

Big yikes.

The Bucks are super talented. They have the experience, basketball IQ, and knowledge on the roster and coaching staff to win a title. They’re not inherently stupid. What’s stupid is that the effort is just not there much too frequently in the regular season to be unconcerned about what’s happening with these players. None of this means the Bucks or any of their players necessarily suck or are cooked (ok, spare Pat Connaughton), or the franchise is in some serious peril as the doomers suggest, but it raises doubts about their ceiling this season, which will only create more questions this offseason.

In short, this was another game where we saw little hustle, poor body language, low energy, and unforced errors from pretty much every player. Offensively, it’s devolved a bit too heavily at times to just jacking up threes; though many of the looks are good, there’s not enough creativity and variety to get anything else going when the triples aren’t falling. It’s difficult to excuse any of this and it needs to end. Each of these guys needs to take this break and frankly, get their you-know-what together for them to maintain a top-three seed, which seems imperative for the Bucks to make a deep playoff run.

Three Bucks

Giannis was pretty outstanding in this one.

Except for a few misses at the line that look particularly damning when looking at the game’s outcome, the Greek Freak was simply masterful with the ball in his hands. He missed just two shots on the evening and was a perfect 15/15 in the paint. Without Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis had just no one to stop him, and without Giannis’ hero ball, the Bucks might have gotten blown out. That’s mighty impressive, but his passing was just as elite: he finished with 12 assists. Especially early in the second, he found Bobby Portis over and over in the dunker spot for easy buckets off baseline cuts, able to deposit the rock in Portis’ hands through the double teams he kept attracting.

Splash Mountain, previously experiencing seasonal warmth, had an ill-timed freeze.

Lopez was shooting a cool 47.7% from deep over his last six games, sandwiched around his absence for the birth of his first child. However, he’s cooled off in the last two contests and was just 2/9 from downtown yesterday. As I mentioned above, the offensive listlessness was prevalent across the entirety of the team, but Lopez struck me as the main guy who needed to do more than just shoot from distance. He did a solid job protecting the rim for most of the game with four blocks, but in the closing minutes he wasn’t doing much of it.

Dame was better last night, but his shooting is still below water.

Lillard started off well by burying two of his first three attempts from deep, then went 1/10 the rest of the way. He also missed three point-blank layups that also loomed large with how the final score wound up. What saved this from being another disappointing night from Dame that we’ve sadly become accustomed to lately were his seven free throw attempts. He ended up with 24 on 21 shots but was just too cold from the field to be a real positive for Milwaukee, despite a team-best +10. His four turnovers didn’t help.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Much has been made about Memphis’ injury problems this year and the anonymity of their roster night-to-night. These were the players they used: Santi Aldama, Ziairie Williams, Yuta Watanabe, Lamar Stevens, Jordan Goodwin (here is where the list of players I’d heard of before a month or two ago ends), GG Jackson, (here is where the list of players I’d never heard of before yesterday starts), Jacob Gilyard, Trey Jemison, and Vince Williams Jr. Three of those guys are on two-way deals or ten-day contracts.

Andre Jackson Jr. entered with about two and a half minutes left in the third. He committed two personals in under 30 seconds, including one after missing a floater. Credit to Doc for giving him a try, but he was immediately overmatched on the floor.

Rivers also threw out a zone late in the third that was somewhat effective for a few minutes before getting worked over as the fourth wore on. After their white-hot third, Memphis began the fourth 1/10, missing tons of clean looks both inside and out. Honestly, a more talented roster would have been able to extend their lead when dealing with a zone like Milwaukee’s and not let their opponent back into the game.

Still, they were plenty good. The Grizzlies are the lowest-scoring, second-worst three-point shooting, and worst-shooting overall team in the NBA. They shot 53% from the field. These young dudes were legitimately having the nights of their lives with some of those jumpers in the high post.

To that end, double-outlier shooting really hurt the Bucks: they shot just 25% from deep and the Grizzlies shot 50%. That’s 12% worse than Milwaukee’s season average and 15% better than Memphis’. Meanwhile, the Bucks hoisted up a whopping 44 triples (versus 46 twos) to the Grizzlies’ 26.

Patrick Beverley looked mostly bad outside of stealing on inbounds pass. His shot was wayward (0/4 from three), he threw a bad pass or three, and while single-game plus-minus can be weird (Giannis was -14, for example), his -16 feels right. The good vibes from his first two games as a Buck didn’t last.

Missed layups and putbacks were an issue for the Bucks: in addition to Lillard’s three misses, Lopez and Portis both missed two.

While fourteen turnovers by the Bucks isn’t an egregiously bad figure, the Grizzlies really capitalized by scoring 22 points off them. This routinely seemed to swing the momentum back toward Memphis.

