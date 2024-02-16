Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 16

We’re a week past the trade deadline, but this week we got your answers in regards to how the Bucks fared with their two small moves. We posted this on Tuesday, of course, a night after an impressive win over Denver, but it stayed open until midnight Central today, through two losses of increasing disappointment. Here are the highlights:

Almost 80% of fans asked think the Bucks got better at the deadline, but most thought it was only marginally.

Most think Patrick Beverley should continue to come off the bench, but 31% thought he belongs in closing lineups come playoff time compared to 15% who didn’t (most were unsure).

A majority of respondents (56%) wanted the Bucks to fill the fifteenth roster spot with depth at center rather than forward or in the backcourt (Danilo Gallinari, the guy they got for that spot, has apparently been playing some five in recent years).

Six in ten believe in the Bucks’ defensive uptick under Doc Rivers, with 65% feeling that’s because of a combination of scheme and player effort.

Rivers’ approval rating jumped 20% and Horst’s rose only slightly.

49% of those polled think the Bucks can win the title while 29% disagreed. Last week, those numbers were at 31% and 52%, respectively.

Poll After last Thursday’s moves, are the Bucks a better team than they were last Wednesday? This poll is closed 18% Appreciably better (37 votes)

61% Marginally better (123 votes)

16% About the same (33 votes)

3% They’re actually worse (8 votes) 201 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think Patrick Beverley should be part of closing lineups in the postseason? This poll is closed 30% Yes (61 votes)

15% No (30 votes)

54% Not sure yet (109 votes) 200 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should Patrick Beverley start over Malik Beasley? This poll is closed 21% Yes (43 votes)

50% No (101 votes)

28% Not sure yet (56 votes) 200 votes total Vote Now

Poll Of these choices, whom should the Bucks target with their newly-opened roster spot? This poll is closed 15% Depth at point guard (31 votes)

27% Depth at forward (54 votes)

56% Depth at center (109 votes) 194 votes total Vote Now

Poll Are you buying the Bucks’ defensive improvement under Doc Rivers? This poll is closed 60% Yes (120 votes)

18% No (37 votes)

20% Not sure yet (40 votes) 197 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which statement do you agree with more: the Bucks’ defensive uptick is because... This poll is closed 11% They’re playing a better scheme (22 votes)

23% The players are more bought in (44 votes)

64% Both (122 votes) 188 votes total Vote Now

Poll How concerned are you about Khris Middleton’s ankle sprain? This poll is closed 17% Highly concerned (34 votes)

35% Fairly concerned (69 votes)

29% Only a little concerned (57 votes)

7% Neutral (15 votes)

7% Generally unconcerned (14 votes)

1% Totally unconcerned (3 votes) 192 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? This poll is closed 46% Yes (87 votes)

11% No (22 votes)

41% Undecided (78 votes) 187 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? This poll is closed 69% Yes (132 votes)

15% No (29 votes)

15% Undecided (30 votes) 191 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? This poll is closed 49% Yes (93 votes)

28% No (54 votes)

21% Undecided (41 votes) 188 votes total Vote Now

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.