Bucks All-Star Media Day Wrap-Up

It was a jam-packed day at All-Star Media Day, filled with some of the most “interesting” questions I’ve ever heard be asked to a professional athlete. The standout for the day for me was the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant being asked what he says when he tries to “slide into the DMs.”

Someone just asked KD what his opener would be if he was sliding into the DM's.



Welcome to All-Star Weekend. #NBA #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/45ePPo1Yev — Jackson Gross (@JGrossBucks) February 17, 2024

For those who are curious, it was just “hi.”

That’s not all media day was about, as all four of the Milwaukee Bucks participants in All-Star Weekend took to the podiums. Here are the highlights I gathered from the Bucks today.

Giannis Feels ‘Drained’ With Coaching Changes

It has been a wild and unexpected first half of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks. Going through multiple head coaches has been difficult for Giannis Antetokoumpo to handle:

“It’s hard. This is my fourth coach in the span of six months, from Coach [Mike Budenholzer], Coach [Adrain Griffin], Coach Joe [Prunty], and then Doc. Different philosophy, different game plan. It’s hard. It’s draining.

“I am a student of the game. When somebody asks me to do something, I try to do it in the best of my ability. I try to understand what we’re trying to accomplish because, if I can understand it, I can also be there for my teammates if they ask me a question.”

The Bucks have gone 3-7 since Doc Rivers was hired and are now third place in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Despite the drain that Giannis has been feeling, he is excited to be working with Doc Rivers now.

“But I love working with Coach Doc. He’s been very, very successful. We can talk all day about things he’s accomplished around the league. He’s won, I think, 1,100 NBA games. Some people have never played 1,100 games.” Antetokoumpo said. “He brings that level of—how can I say? A championship level to the team. He won. He’s coached a lot of successful teams in the past. When you have that guy in your bench, you have to bring your A game.”

Doc Rivers Happy For The Break

Head coach Doc Rivers has had quite a turbulent few weeks since getting the Bucks job. He began his tenure with a West Coast road trip before getting his home debut on Feb. 8 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rivers still doesn’t even have a house to call his own, still living in a hotel.

“I’ve been in Milwaukee for four days, I’ve had the job for three weeks, so it’s been difficult, probably more difficult than I thought,” Rivers said.

With all the challenges that Rivers has been trying to deal with, the All-Star break has provided valuable time for him to get settled.

“This is the first break that I’ve had since taking the job, so it’s kinda nice watching the games and trying to evaluate and what we can do better. I haven’t had that opportunity since taking the job, we got thrown right into a West Coast trip,” Rivers said. “Everyone hates the snow, (but) I was good with it, I wasn’t going anywhere anyway but be in my room (watching the film).”

Malik Beasley Is Happy To Be Part Of The Festivities

After years of trying to be a part of All-Star weekend as a participant, Malik Beasley finally got his wish as he will be in the Three-Point Contest tonight.

“It’s definitely what I wanted and what I hoped for. I’m finally here, so I have to make a big impact,” Beasley said. “Usually I’m here to party and have fun with people and support other people. This year I’m here to win my own, so it’s been cool.”

Being in the contest even changed his normal All-Star night plans.

“Last night I wanted to go out, but instead of coming back home at 4:00 AM I can came back at 1:30. [A] three-hour difference to help me in the future and tonight I plan on going crazy,” Beasley said.