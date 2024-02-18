NBA Three-Point Contest Recap: Dame Repeats as Champion

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard defended his three-point title, narrowly taking down the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns 26-24. Lillard, known as one of the most clutch players in the league, was put in a pressure-packed situation down the stretch of his final run. Dame had tied Young’s score by going 4-of-5 on his money ball rack going into his last rack. Lillard then missed the first four shots in a row before nailing his money ball with 3.5 seconds left on the clock.

“When I got to the final rack, I didn’t know my exact score, but when I missed a couple, I heard the crowd just oohing and aahing,” Lillard said. “Once they kept doing it over and over, I knew I was still alive because I knew they would have stopped if it had been over for me. The next two balls, I missed again, and then I grabbed the next one and I knew I needed that to win.”

Meanwhile, his fellow teammate Malik Beasley had a rough night in his three-point contest debut, putting up the lowest score of 20 points. Beasley had a chance on his final rack to advance past Donovan Mitchell, but he missed two of his three on his money ball rack, sealing his elimination. Mitchell got eliminated after 26 points from the Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns.

Twenty-six seemed to be the score of the night, with Young, Towns, Tyrese Haliburton, and Lillard all reaching that mark in the first round. The tie forced a four-way 30-second tie-breaker round. Young started it off with 15, before Haliburton put up 11, followed by Towns with 16. Dame needed another big shot at the end to eliminate Haliburton in the tiebreaker. After scoring 10 points from his first two racks, Lillard nailed the Starry three-point shot from 29 feet out with 5.6 seconds left, before hitting three more shots to end the tiebreaker with 16 points. Towns and Young followed with 24 points in the finals before Lillard took them down.

“This one I thought everybody shot at a pretty high clip in the first round, the tie-breaking round, and the final round. Everybody shot well,” Lillard said. “This one was a little bit more fun, I guess a little bit more rewarding because we had to really shoot it in to win. That’s what feels good, doing it two times in a row.”

Lillard made quite a bit of history with this performance as he is the first player since Jason Kapono back in 2006-2007 to win back-to-back three-point contest titles, and the first Bucks player since 2001 to win the contest (Ray Allen). Dame also became the first player in the contest’s history to win with two different teams (Trail Blazers and Bucks).

Dame will be back tonight with Giannis Antetokoumpo and Doc Rivers for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST on TNT.