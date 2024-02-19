Monday Morning Media Roundup: The Heart Beats On

With the Milwaukee Bucks now somewhat routinely getting the NBA equivalent of the middle school “kick me” sign treatment, it’d be reasonable to begin worrying about something called the Cycle of Suck kicking in. The theory is not at all original given its pulling from the idea of fulfilled prophecies, but it applies to sports in that the psychology of winning and competing makes up a large portion of how players and teams do. Lose one game, that’s just 1/82nd of the year. Lose seven of ten with defeats to teams you have no right losing to, and self-belief threatens to tank the whole operation (even if that stretch is ultimately a small sample). This season has been as up and down as it can get for a purported contender, and the Cycle of Suck is being given a chance to cast its shadow over this team.

Thankfully, Giannis Antetokounmpo strives to hold it at bay:

“Guys are tired, that’s an excuse. New coach, excuse. New system, excuse. New defense, excuse. All of it, it’s excuse. At the end of the day, you’re going to go out there and try to play basketball, try to compete and they competed harder than us today. They competed harder than us two days ago. We are not on track of what we are trying to do and I feel like the team feels it. The team feels it. I feel it.”

While implicitly acknowledging the presence of the Cycle of Suck, he has not given up on fighting against its finding a permanent home in Milwaukee. For all the handwringing about the team’s performance, Giannis has had what may end up being his finest statistical season as a pro, churning out game-winning performances on a routine basis. Even when everyone around him struggles (and he tries to adapt to others), he does enough to make the Bucks a plausible winner every time he takes the floor.

The question Milwaukee must answer in the coming months is whether the rest of the body responds to the exhortations of the heart. Can these professionals rise to the challenge of overcoming the multitude of excuses they could grab on to as cover for coming up short? Or will they fail to answer the heart’s calls for improvements across the board from energy, effort, execution, and chemistry?

As bleak as things look, there remains a glimmer of hope. So long as Giannis hasn’t thrown in the towel, an air of possibility remains. He’s questioned more about this team more often than he has had to any Bucks iteration of the past, but he hasn’t veered into defeatism just yet. Its about as close to an ace in the hole the team has to play at this point.

Some pretty level-headed takes came out of rcon’s latest piece on Damian Lillard, and this one by Cervarello seemed to encapsulate it all nicely:

It’s sad watching him just kind of going through the motions each game. As others have said I’m sure the emotional real world human stuff he’s dealing with aren’t helping. But he just doesn’t seem engaged like in the past. I don’t know if it’s him trying to fit in and not overstep or what. In the past when he wanted to take over a game he took it over. He’s never played with the level of talent on this Bucks team so maybe he doesn’t feel like it’s his team or place to try and take over. It’s frustrating though when you see things like the end of the Portland game where Dame gets forced to pass to Lopez and rather than pass it right back he jacks up a three. Not that Lopez can’t make it but Dame is one of the most clutch players of all time and should be getting all those shots imo. It seems to be a combo of mental issues and maybe how he’s utilized on the team. Granted the way he’s utilized would be a lot less of an issue if he was just making the open looks he’s getting. Definitely hoping he comes around this season and we aren’t all waiting until next year before we see the real Lillard on the court again.

Riley’s 2023-2024 Regular Season Prediction Record: 27-29

Milwaukee Bucks 2023-2024 Actual Regular Season Record: 35-21

Not sure which is more dispiriting: The performance of the Bucks on the court or the performance of my predictions. Like the team I nominally cover, I seem incapable of truly turning the corner. Poetic, in some sense. Anyways!

@ Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday - 9:00 PM CT

@ Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday - 12:00 PM CT

There is no rest for the weary, although whether the Bucks would count themselves among that bunch after a few days spent in tropical locales the world over (we assume). For the moment we’ll be betting against the Bucks more often than not until the playoffs arrive, so put me down for two losses to start the ceremonial second half of the season. At least we’re back!

