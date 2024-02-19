NBA All-Star Game Recap: Damian Lillard Takes Home his First All-Star Game MVP in 211-186 Win

In the 73rd edition of the NBA’s All-Star game, the Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard won his first Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy, leading the Eastern Conference to a record-setting win, 211-186. Lillard put up 39 points, six assists, and 11 three-pointers.

“I did come into the weekend when I knew I was going to do the three-point, I was like I’m going to try to win. I’m not going to be casual and cool about it. I’m going to try to win again.” Lillard said. “And I know in the All-Star, I’m a starter, and I’m going to be on the floor a lot. I’m a vet in the game at this point. Why not go and try to get an MVP?”

The captain for the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo, scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had a big performance for the West, scoring 50 points to lead all players, going 23-for-35 from the field, eight boards, and three assists. The 211 points scored by the East All-Stars are the most ever scored by one team with the previous mark belonging to the West in 2017 with 192 points.

The hometown All-Star Tyrese Haliburton started the game on fire, hitting five straight shots from three-point country and scoring 15 points. From there, the show belonged to Lillard as he showed off why he is called “Logo Lillard.” He hit four shots from 30+ feet, including a 41-foot half-court shot after the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic missed a dunk, and then one from 44 feet in the waning seconds to put his stamp on that MVP trophy. Lillard even had time to recreate arguably his most iconic shot over Paul George.

“Me and Kawhi (Leonard) was in awe of them shooting from the three-point line like it was a free throw. That’s strength, power, muscle memory. That’s someone who works extremely hard every day on their craft to be able to do that without flinching,” Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant said. “It was just normal and natural motion. Those are supreme athletes, and it’s good we get to celebrate them on weekends like that. Pretty cool he gets to bring the All-Star MVP back to his hometown and back to his family.”

Even though the two have been teammates since October, Giannis was also in awe of what his All-Star teammate was doing on the court.

“It’s incredible. He was shooting a couple of shots and they were going in, and he would see like the reaction of everybody, KD, Steph, KAT, Jokic, they were all looking, and I’m like, dang, that’s my teammate there,” Antetokoumpo said. “I’m happy that he’s on my side, and I’m happy what he’s capable of doing on the court.”

Lillard became the second Bucks player to win All-Star MVP, joining Giannis in that department after he won it in 2021 in Atlanta. Dame also became just the second player in All-Star history to win an event on Saturday night and win All-Star Game MVP. The other player? Micheal Jordan.

“Any time you’re mentioned in the same category as Mike, it’s an honor, and it’s a major accomplishment, even if it’s All-Star Weekend,” Lillard said. “If it was that simple, more people would have done it since 1988. So that’s a major compliment for me to be mentioned in the same conversation.”