Report: Bucks Sign G Ryan Rollins to Two-Way Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks front office is already back to work after All-Star weekend wrapped up, as they have signed former second-round pick Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. This fills one of the two empty two-way slots the Bucks have after they waived Marques Bolden and Lindell Wiggington on Jan. 7, which was the day before Rollins was waived by the Wizards.

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing guard Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Basketball told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2024

Rollins was selected with the 44th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2022 but never made an appearance for Atlanta. His 22 career NBA games have been split between Golden State and Washington. His career scoring average is 2.9 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 41.7% from three (five career makes on 12 attempts). Rollins played for two years at Toledo University and was named to the Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America Team and First-Team All-MAC squad while averaging 16.4 PPG, 3.1 APG, and was a career 31.7% three-point shooter.

The 21-year-old seems likely to spend most of his time in Oshkosh with the Wisconsin Herd. Though this is Rollins’ first stint on a two-way contract, he has thirteen games of G League experience with the affiliates of his two former employers, averaging 17.1 PPG on .529/.357/.857 shooting plus 3.1 RPG and 2.5 APG. At 6’4” and 180 pounds, he has good size for the point guard position and could battle with fellow two-way guard TyTy Washington for playing time with both the JV and varsity squads, should any minutes become available in the NBA rotation.