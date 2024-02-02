Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 14

We’re only two games into Doc Rivers’ tenure as Milwaukee’s head coach, so we don’t have much to go from, but Bucks fans still have a lot of preconceived notions about him. That’s mostly because of his lofty stature among NBA coaches, especially his high-profile tenures in LA and Philly, helming one of his new employer’s chief rivals. We asked for a few opinions on him, Adrian Griffin’s ouster now that the dust has settled, and touched on the Bucks’ trade deadline approach. Here are the highlights:
- A whopping 87% of fans polled thought it wasn’t too soon to move on from Griffin.
- Similarly, 72% of respondents thought Griffin couldn’t lead the Bucks deep into the playoffs.
- Voters were split on whether there was (34%) or wasn’t (36%) a better option on the bench right now than Rivers.
- Also, there wasn’t consensus on whether or not Rivers will lead this team to a ring in the next two years, with 38% believing he can and 32% bearish on his chances.
- A plurality (43%) of fans asked felt that the Bucks should make a deal without trading from the rotation, but 38% felt they should make a bigger move involving someone besides Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo.
- Approval for GM Jon Horst is up 4% this week to 73% after the coaching change, and confidence that the current Bucks can win a title rose from 37% to 48%.
Poll
Was it too soon to move on from Adrian Griffin?
This poll is closed
-
12%
Yes, he deserved a longer chance
-
52%
Last Tuesday was as good a time as any
-
34%
No, and it was too late
Poll
Do you think Adrian Griffin was capable of leading this team on a deep postseason run?
This poll is closed
-
7%
Yes
-
72%
No
-
20%
Unsure
Poll
Will Adrian Griffin be a head coach again in the NBA?
This poll is closed
-
44%
Yes
-
55%
No
Poll
Do you think there were better head coaches than Doc Rivers available on the market?
This poll is closed
-
34%
Yes
-
36%
No
-
29%
Unsure
Poll
Do you think Doc Rivers will lead this team to a championship this season or next?
This poll is closed
-
38%
Yes
-
31%
No
-
30%
Unsure
Poll
In the wake of the coaching change, what should the Bucks’ approach at the trade deadline be?
This poll is closed
-
13%
Stick with the roster as is
-
43%
Add to the roster without trading anyone from the main rotation (Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley)
-
38%
A more significant move trading away one of the Bucks’ core starters not named Giannis or Dame
-
4%
Blow it up (whatever that means to you)
Poll
Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Yes
-
11%
No
-
65%
Undecided
Poll
Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?
This poll is closed
-
73%
Yes
-
11%
No
-
15%
Undecided
Poll
Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?
This poll is closed
-
48%
Yes
-
37%
No
-
14%
Undecided
Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.
