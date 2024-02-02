Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 14

We’re only two games into Doc Rivers’ tenure as Milwaukee’s head coach, so we don’t have much to go from, but Bucks fans still have a lot of preconceived notions about him. That’s mostly because of his lofty stature among NBA coaches, especially his high-profile tenures in LA and Philly, helming one of his new employer’s chief rivals. We asked for a few opinions on him, Adrian Griffin’s ouster now that the dust has settled, and touched on the Bucks’ trade deadline approach. Here are the highlights:

A whopping 87% of fans polled thought it wasn’t too soon to move on from Griffin.

Similarly, 72% of respondents thought Griffin couldn’t lead the Bucks deep into the playoffs.

Voters were split on whether there was (34%) or wasn’t (36%) a better option on the bench right now than Rivers.

Also, there wasn’t consensus on whether or not Rivers will lead this team to a ring in the next two years, with 38% believing he can and 32% bearish on his chances.

A plurality (43%) of fans asked felt that the Bucks should make a deal without trading from the rotation, but 38% felt they should make a bigger move involving someone besides Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Approval for GM Jon Horst is up 4% this week to 73% after the coaching change, and confidence that the current Bucks can win a title rose from 37% to 48%.

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.