Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: How concerned are you?

With All-Star Weekend in the past and the Bucks reeling from a ten-game stretch that included a few pretty bad losses, Doc Rivers and company have seven to eight weeks to get this squad right for a playoff run. At this time a week ago, it looked like they might have been figuring things out on the heels of a nice win against the defending champs and could maybe give Rivers a .500 record entering the break. Instead, they fell far short against an injury-depleted Heat squad on the second night of a back-to-back—something that at least makes sense—before getting embarrassed by an even more banged-up and anonymous Grizzlies team two days later. Whatever progress we saw two weekends ago seems like a distant memory.

There’s reason to be concerned. To what degree, though? It’s far too soon for the doom-and-gloom takes of the team needed to make wholesale roster changes before we see what happens in the postseason. What’s worse is the speculation by both Bucks fans and the usual national, sensationalist media types that because of what’s happening right now, Giannis is going to ask out less than a year after signing an extension. There’s literally zero reason to suspect that is a possibility right now. So cool it, ClutchPoints.

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we’d like to get a sense of your level of anxiety about the Bucks after a rough couple weeks, how it bodes for the end of the regular season, and the ensuing postseason.

Poll In general, concerned are you about the Bucks right now? Very concerned

Somewhat concerned

Only a little concerned

Neutral

Not really concerned

Not concerned at all vote view results 41% Very concerned (60 votes)

39% Somewhat concerned (56 votes)

13% Only a little concerned (19 votes)

4% Neutral (6 votes)

0% Not really concerned (1 vote)

0% Not concerned at all (1 vote) 143 votes total Vote Now

Poll Milwaukee is currently the East’s three seed at 35-21, 2.5 games behind Cleveland, 2 up on New York, and 4.5 clear of the play-in. Where will they finish? Second

Third

Fourth

Fifth

Sixth

In the play-in vote view results 21% Second (29 votes)

30% Third (42 votes)

22% Fourth (31 votes)

16% Fifth (22 votes)

5% Sixth (8 votes)

2% In the play-in (4 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who deserves more blame for the losses to Miami and Memphis last week? The players for coming up short

The coaching staff for not having the team prepared

The front office for assembling this roster vote view results 67% The players for coming up short (92 votes)

17% The coaching staff for not having the team prepared (24 votes)

15% The front office for assembling this roster (21 votes) 137 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Bucks be afraid of any of these teams in a playoff series, regardless of round? Cavs

Knicks

Sixers

Pacers

Heat

None of the above vote view results 17% Cavs (22 votes)

5% Knicks (7 votes)

4% Sixers (6 votes)

41% Pacers (53 votes)

25% Heat (32 votes)

6% None of the above (8 votes) 128 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you agree with the decision to fill the final roster spot with Danilo Gallinari? Yes

No vote view results 52% Yes (63 votes)

47% No (57 votes) 120 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 11% Yes (15 votes)

31% No (41 votes)

56% Undecided (74 votes) 130 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 52% Yes (68 votes)

22% No (29 votes)

25% Undecided (33 votes) 130 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 42% Yes (54 votes)

39% No (50 votes)

17% Undecided (22 votes) 126 votes total Vote Now

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!