Ask away for Questions & Antlers, featuring WTMJ’s Justin García

As we await the Bucks’ last 26 games and hope that they’re using the All-Star break to practice as much as refresh themselves, we’re back with another installment in our Questions & Antlers series, once again featuring a friend of Brew Hoop: Justin García!

If you’ve spent any time listening to the Bucks on the radio in the last decade, you’ve no doubt heard Justin’s voice over the airwaves, hosting pre- and postgame coverage on the Bucks Radio Network. These days, you’ll also hear him live during games giving commentary and insights alongside play-by-play man Dave Koehn. In the past, he hosted Deer District watch parties during the 2021 title run. You also can hear him on 620 AM WTMJ talking Bucks and after being a contributor for a few seasons, as of this year he’s one of two co-hosts for the Locked On Bucks podcast, which you can check out on YouTube.

We’ll take your questions for Justin through Friday at midnight Central, and he’ll antler (i.e. answer) select ones in our space by next week. Leave them in the comments below! And while you’re waiting, go give Justin a follow on Twitter @JustinGarciaNBA.