Weekly Wednesday Wrap Up: February 21, 2024

We have reached the All-Star Break, and the Bucks are still trying to figure things out. There was a head coach change, a demanding schedule, and a shifting roster due to the trade deadline. The break is not helping Bucks fans and avoiding the engagement bits either. I’ll touch on Doc’s latest comments, but we have Pat Bev going after JJ Reddick, the Dame and Jokic starting five, and a lot of obnoxious noise. But that doesn’t explain some of the losses we have seen from this team, and we again ask “when does the switch flip?” I don’t know how we should have the answers; it will just be the situation we annoyingly find ourselves in. I don’t love it, but we move. Let’s wrap up.

The Week That Was

Weekly Wonderings

So Doc Rivers has been the Bucks’ coach for a bit of time. This can allow us to look at his trends, coaching style, and what is and isn’t working. I was skeptical and not a fan of the hire. The 3-7 record is not my biggest issue, as Milwaukee's wins were impressive, and some of the losses were slim margins. First and foremost, it would be good for Doc to chill on the radio sound bites. Yes, this was going to be a demanding job, and when he started, it wasn’t ideal, but he didn’t need to take the job, and I’m sure Milwaukee would have been accommodating. So, if he could focus on getting the most out of Giannis and Dame, that would be great.

Ok, enough of my gripes. The first noticeable thing was Milwaukee’s significantly improved transition defense. Under Doc, the Bucks are allowing 11.7 fast break points per game. Under former coach Adrian Griffin, the Bucks allowed 14.8 in November, 13.5 in December, and 14.9 in January. While limiting fast break points comes down more to effort than any scheme, this is the biggest welcoming sign Doc has brought to the team. The Bucks’ defense, in general, has been better under Rivers, with the Bucks ranked 12th in defensive rating.

While we have seen improvement in defense, the Bucks offense has felt lackluster. Under Griffin, the Bucks would go with the approach of “it doesn’t matter how many points you score; we will simply outscore you.” With Doc, that hasn’t been the case; the highest point total Milwaukee has scored was 129 in the game against the Mavericks. The Bucks are sporting a 111.9 offensive rating and are averaging 111 points per game. Now, that isn’t necessarily a Doc issue; Milwaukee had a much easier schedule to feast on and had some outlier performances from guys like Jae Crowder before injury. The Bucks also haven’t had Khris Middleton for the past five games. Mix in the inconsistency of Damian Lillard’s shooting and a slower pace overall and the offense will take a dip, but many would say it is underachieving.

Doc has listened to our podcast (Deer Diaries: A Milwaukee Bucks Podcast)? Because he has crafted his rotation that we will likely see in the playoffs. Doc has stuck with Griffin's starters; Bobby Portis is one of the first players off the bench, Pat Beverly has been the backup point guard, and Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton are the wing options. With Griffin, he played youngsters Andre Jackson Jr. and MarJon Beauchamp, with AJJ being a pleasant surprise while MarJon blew hot and cold. In his rotation, Doc has kept both of them on the bench but has also given AJ Green chances, which was a pleasant surprise. Fans are disappointed in the lack of AJJ minutes, but that was to be expected with Rivers, who tends to play veterans more.

Overall, the Doc Rivers tenure has been a mixed bag. The record isn’t excellent but doesn’t reflect the whole story, and the defense has improved while the offense has struggled. Doc has a consistent rotation, which fans will not be happy about, but at least the continuity should help the Bucks’ chemistry as they march toward the playoffs.

The Week’s Top Play

“Yeet!”

Lillard from the (halfcourt) logo.



So nice, he did it twice. pic.twitter.com/mXwP3YuGDa — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 19, 2024

See lob, catch lob, dunk lob.

Reverse oop to Giannis! pic.twitter.com/N6KFPbZDd1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 19, 2024

What’s the vibe?

Me 99% of the time in regards to everything