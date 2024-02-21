Bucks Reacts Survey Results: Fans like the Beverley trade, but wish Milwaukee had done more

Closing the book on the trade deadline, we asked you last week for various opinions on how the Bucks did, and how you feel about the roster they’re headed towards the postseason with. For some more specific answers, check out how people responded to last week’s Tuesday Tracker, but via SB Nation Reacts, we got a 30,000-foot view on the deadline, beginning with the Patrick Beverley trade:

That seems like a resounding vote of confidence in the newest Buck and the decision to swap a 2027 second-round pick and Cameron Payne for a different backcourt look. The survey went up last Wednesday and was open through the end of Thursday night’s game, which means many of these approvals came after one or both of his two stinkers last week (0/4 and one point vs. Memphis and 1/3 for just three points vs. Miami).

Of course, PatBev was hardly the only problem in those two bad losses, and he wasn’t brought to Milwaukee for scoring. Still, he failed to make much of a defensive impact in those games despite a steal in each, and that is why the Bucks acquired him. He’ll continue to see minutes and while he may not string together many consecutive nights of high-level play—like any role player—the Bucks need to see him bring it on defense every time out.

While fans polled were pretty satisfied with acquiring Beverley and shipping out Robin Lopez to open up a roster spot, that doesn’t mean they wish the Bucks hadn’t done more:

I get this and I tend to agree. Role players like Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton have salaries that work well in many trades, while MarJon Beauchamp—perhaps their best young asset—gathers dust on the bench. Plenty of fans would have liked seeing one or all of those names packaged for someone new who might be able to help the team more this season or in the seasons ahead. With the benefit of hindsight and knowing now that Danilo Gallinari is going to be a Buck, Portis even seems redundant, since the team was able to acquire someone very similar, if older.

However, it’s possible that the market for these players simply wasn’t that good, and I can see why. Portis is having somewhat of a down year compared to the last two and doesn’t contribute much defensively, though he should still have a market this summer if the Bucks want to move on. But if swapping him for Grant Williams and nothing else was the best anyone could offer, GM Jon Horst was wise to hang onto him.

Meanwhile, Connaughton is seemingly less impactful despite good shooting numbers similar to his best seasons in Milwaukee given a big dropoff in volume, and resulting lack of scoring. With a year plus a player option left on his deal that will pay him $9.4 million in each campaign, the Bucks might have to attach draft compensation to get out from under what’s probably a contract with negative value, at least currently. Beauchamp didn’t do much to prove he belongs in an NBA rotation before Doc Rivers came to town, especially as a defender, and I fear that his value will only keep sinking from here since he seems very unlikely to play. He’s closer to a throw-in in any future trade than he is to a piece other franchises will covet.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.