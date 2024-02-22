Life under Doc Rivers: Quotes from All-Star Weekend

When the Milwaukee Bucks opted to fire head coach Adrian Griffin, despite holding second place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record, for Doc Rivers, the idea was to take this team to a championship level. General manager Jon Horst said as much when he spoke to the media back on Jan. 24 following the move.

“The team itself has changed from when we hired him and we felt an opportunity to improve and get better and we wanted to take advantage of that opportunity. I also would say that we believe this is a good team right now and with improvements, we have a chance to be great. We’re looking for a way to really make this a great team.”

Yet the returns have not been met with Rivers at the helm. A 3-7 record, the offense falling into a slump, and losing winnable games against teams below .500 like the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies have dropped the Bucks to third in the East and trending in the wrong direction. The defense has made marginal improvements, with the Bucks holding the twelfth-best defensive rating in the league with Rivers coaching (113.6). But that also coincides with the offense dropping to 22nd in the last 10 games (111.9).

It hasn’t been easy for everyone involved to adjust to this new dynamic and this much change in one season. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was feeling “drained” by having so many coaches in a short period:

“It’s hard. This is my fourth coach in the span of six months, from Coach [Mike Budenholzer], Coach [Adrian Griffin], Coach Joe [Prunty], and then Doc. Different philosophy, different game plan. It’s hard. It’s draining.”

It hasn’t been easy for the new man in charge either, as Rivers started his tenure against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on the road. Doc still doesn’t even have a permanent home, living out of a hotel for the past three weeks since he took the job. With all of that combined into one, this experiment for Rivers is coming with more challenges than he thought.

“It was going to be hard regardless, but taking a job when you’re about to go on the road trip of the season is not the smartest decision. I even told them that—can we wait until the All-Star break, it would have been a lot nicer. The endgame is what we are playing for, the organization felt strongly that change needed to be made defensively and that’s what we’re doing. The problem is while you’re doing that you’re in the middle of the season on the toughest [road] trip.”

All while this is going on, the Bucks are still trying to implement Doc’s offensive and defensive systems on the fly during shootarounds before games. According to Antetokounmpo, that has taken a physical toll heading into every game that they normally wouldn’t have to deal with.

“I think as a team, we all needed that. The last couple of games we played before the break, you could see not only were we tired physically, but we played two back-to-backs in a row, four games in five days, or four games in six days, I don’t remember, but it’s tiring. It’s always like we’ve got to catch up. Usually, when you start off in training camp, you have game plan, the structure and you keep adding slowly, slowly. We don’t have that luxury anymore. Every shootaround, instead of shooting around and messing around and getting ready for the game, we actually practice. And so now we’re physically a little more tired than the other team.”

The big question is, can the Bucks turn this season around with all they have to do? If you ask the team, the answer seems to be a yes.

“Even though the record says 3-7, we feel better as a team, we have better principles, we understand what we’re doing, there’s no in between. You do this, you do that, and that’s been better for us. Our defense has gotten better, but our offense hasn’t and we’re figuring that out.”

The most common solution coming out of the Bucks is that the All-Star break will have provided the rest to get everyone’s mind and body right for the final 26 games of the regular season. It won’t be easy, as the Bucks begin with two tough road games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.