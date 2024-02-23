Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview: The next phase begins

The All-Star break is over, and that means the Milwaukee Bucks return, but it won’t be an easy first game back as they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves. These two teams played in Milwaukee on February 8th, where Minnesota won 129-105.

Where We’re At

The Bucks are still finding their way under Doc Rivers, but with the roster set after the signing of Danilo Gallinari, we hope the team cohesiveness increases. The Bucks’ defense has improved under Doc, but the offense has not. Milwaukee is 3-7 in their last ten games, and their previous few games before the All-Star break had disappointing losses to the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies but an impressive win over the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota is a team that has taken the next step from their eighth-seed playoff appearance last year. Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns were selected as Western Conference All-Stars, and Rudy Gobert is a defensive anchor for the team. The Timberwolves have won four straight games and seven of their last ten.

Injury Report

Khris Middleton is out tonight and will also be out Sunday against Philly. While this is unfortunate, Doc doesn’t seem concerned about his ankle.

Doc Rivers added this on Middleton's status.



"He's getting better. He feels great. He just doesn't feel 100%. Clearly a playoff game, he'd clearly play, but it's too early. There's no reason to worry about it or panic about it." - Rivers — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 23, 2024

For Minnesota, Jaylen Clark is the only player listed as out.

Player To Watch

Damian Lillard had a great All-Star break. The guard was able to defend his Three-Point Shootout title last Saturday, and then he won the All-Star Game MVP on Sunday thanks to his 39 points. Dame has been a bit inconsistent with his shooting, however, he can get hot, and the Bucks will need him to have any chance of winning tonight and later in the season.

How To Watch

Get your coffee ready; it will be a late game with a 9:00 PM CST start time. You can watch on ESPN, Bally Sports WI, and tonight is the first of ten Bucks games that will be broadcast on select local stations. They are the following: WMLW, WDJT (Milwaukee), WISC (Madison), WBAY (Green Bay), WEAU, WECX (Eau Claire/La Crosse), WSAW, WYOW (Wausau), WQAD (Davenport IA, Rock Island/Moline IL).

