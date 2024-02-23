Bucks vs. Timberwolves: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks return from Indy and Cabo to begin the unofficial second half of the NBA season. They will take on the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Bucks will look to avenge an early February defeat.

Khris Middleton will not play tonight for Milwaukee, while Jaylen Clark isn’t suiting up for the Timberwolves. Giannis and Pat Connaughton are probable. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

9:00 PM CST start time. You can watch on ESPN, Bally Sports WI, and tonight is the first of ten Bucks games broadcast on select local stations. They are the following:

WMLW, WDJT (Milwaukee)

WISC (Madison)

WBAY (Green Bay)

WEAU, WECX (Eau Claire/La Crosse)

WSAW, WYOW (Wausau)

WQAD (Davenport IA, Rock Island/Moline IL)

Poll Game 57: against the Timberwolves, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 13% Win big (10 or more points) (16 votes)

23% Win close (9 or fewer points) (27 votes)

21% Lose close (9 or fewer points) (25 votes)

41% Lose big (10 or more points) (48 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

