Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 17

After an All-Star weekend filled with as many highlights for Bucks personnel on the court as there were interesting comments off it, we got your thoughts on the current state of affairs for this 35-21 squad. Here are the highlights:

46% of fans polled are “very concerned” about the Bucks at present.

30% feel they will stick in the third seed, while a quarter feel they will slip to fourth and 22% think they will fall further. 23% think they can get back to second, a spot they’re currently two games back of.

For last week’s losses to Miami and Memphis, nearly 60% point the finger at players, while just 24% blame the coaching staff.

A slight majority (58%) approve of the decision to sign Danilo Gallinari to the final roster spot.

Doc Rivers’ approval rating sunk 36% this week and his disapproval rating jumped 24%.

Jon Horst’s dropped 19%, and now one in four fans disapprove of the job he’s doing and another one in four are undecided, both up about 10%.

Even with the rough week, only 8% fewer of those asked feel the Bucks can win a title compared to a week ago, though 16% more disagree.

Poll In general, concerned are you about the Bucks right now? This poll is closed 46% Very concerned (208 votes)

36% Somewhat concerned (165 votes)

10% Only a little concerned (49 votes)

3% Neutral (14 votes)

2% Not really concerned (10 votes)

0% Not concerned at all (3 votes) 449 votes total Vote Now

Poll Milwaukee is currently the East’s three seed at 35-21, 2.5 games behind Cleveland, 2 up on New York, and 4.5 clear of the play-in. Where will they finish? This poll is closed 23% Second (96 votes)

29% Third (123 votes)

25% Fourth (105 votes)

12% Fifth (53 votes)

5% Sixth (24 votes)

3% In the play-in (13 votes) 414 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who deserves more blame for the losses to Miami and Memphis last week? This poll is closed 59% The players for coming up short (242 votes)

24% The coaching staff for not having the team prepared (99 votes)

16% The front office for assembling this roster (67 votes) 408 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Bucks be afraid of any of these teams in a playoff series, regardless of round? This poll is closed 19% Cavs (76 votes)

6% Knicks (25 votes)

4% Sixers (17 votes)

40% Pacers (159 votes)

22% Heat (90 votes)

6% None of the above (25 votes) 392 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you agree with the decision to fill the final roster spot with Danilo Gallinari? This poll is closed 57% Yes (215 votes)

42% No (158 votes) 373 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? This poll is closed 10% Yes (43 votes)

36% No (146 votes)

52% Undecided (212 votes) 401 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? This poll is closed 49% Yes (194 votes)

24% No (97 votes)

25% Undecided (99 votes) 390 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? This poll is closed 40% Yes (161 votes)

44% No (177 votes)

14% Undecided (58 votes) 396 votes total Vote Now

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.