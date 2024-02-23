Questions & Antlers with WTMJ’s Justin García

Welcome back to the latest edition of our mailbag series, Questions & Antlers! This week, we’re back with another special guest: Justin García from WTMJ, the Bucks Radio Network, and Locked On Bucks! Justin was kind enough to take some time away from his busy schedule with all those Bucks-related things and answer a few questions from our readership. Here they are!

Mitchell Maurer asks: Pat Connaughton has gotten a ton of criticism this season. Amid accusations of having “fallen off,” Pat has actually shot the ball significantly better than last season but on lower volume; he seems a step slower and most fans don’t see how he’s helping the team. What is Pat Connaughton offering on the court that makes him more worth playing time than MarJon Beauchamp, Andre Jackson Jr, or AJ Green?

It’s funny you bring this up because I was just having this discussion with someone the other day. I think the volume drop-off in terms of his shooting is from a number of factors; first is the Khris Middleton effect. Pat returned to the floor about ten days before Khris did last season but there was also that month from mid-December to late January when Khris was out again. In that stretch, Pat attempted 6.4 threes per game. During those eighteen games, that was the most attempts on the team on average and more than 30 attempts more than anyone that played in the same amount of games. So I do think part of his increase in attempts last year—and in 2021–22 for that matter, when the Bucks were also dealing with quite a bit of injuries—was due to attrition.

The other part is you’ve added Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley who are taking an average of fifteen threes per game. Those have been the two volume shooters while last year it was Holiday and Connaughton, who combined for just over eleven attempts per game. The offense has shifted to volume shooters versus everyone letting it fly. You had seven players attempt four or more threes per game last year (Holiday, Connaughton, Allen, Middleton, Lopez, Ingles and Jevon Carter) while this year it's just Dame, Beas, Khris, and Brook.

Where Connaughton is helping the team is with his facilitating. While his shot volume has significantly declined, Pat has been creating offense with his passing; his points created per shot attempt number is the best it’s been in two years. Now, a big part of that is a majority of his time on the floor has been spent with Giannis and a decent chunk has been with Giannis and Dame. His threat to shoot and ability to facilitate has kept the offense very good (120.1 ORtg) in the minutes he’s on the floor. It’s the other side of the coin—as you allude to—that’s been the issue.

Their defense has struggled in Pat’s minutes (122.4 DRtg, 58.5% opponent eFG%, and 12.6% TO%). I think it's a number of things: it does appear the soft tissue injuries he’s dealt with the last few years are still impacting him and you’ve reduced the amount of individual and reliable help defenders around him while asking him to take on tough assignments on the wing. Of those three names, they all have flaws and that’s what makes replacing a vet—especially one that’s played in as many playoff and big games as Pat has and with this core—with a young player challenging.

Andre is clearly the best defender of the three and quite possibly the best perimeter defender on the team. MarJon is probably the best offensive player of the bunch but I don’t think he’s displayed the growth you were hoping for defensively to trust him in those spots yet, and while his offensive portfolio is higher than Andre’s—and outside of shooting, arguably AJ Green’s—he’s also very inconsistent. AJ is clearly the best shooter, arguably on the team, but more importantly has started to show you he can at the very least hold his own on the defensive end. Does that mean AJ will take Pat’s minutes? Likely not, but I do think if we see Pat’s minutes diminished in favor of one of those young guys it is most likely AJ because his best skill is elite and probably higher than the best skill of the other two names.

Long story short—and probably not the answer you want to hear—I don’t think you see Pat’s minutes slashed going into the playoffs and where he is helping you is by keeping the offense moving in his minutes on the floor and the ability to knock down open shots. And the trust any veteran player brings to a coach in the playoffs.

Yo_G asks: Ok Justin what do you think of Dame leaving Giannis out of his starting 5 for Bam?

I don’t read too much into it. I take it as more of a nod to the other players than a slight to Giannis. The context of the question was also dream starting five. You don’t typically dream of something you already have and he’s already playing with Giannis and Dame has a relationship with Bam.

stoneAge asks: this was your tweet last year around this time: You guys realize you already have a younger, better version of Patrick Beverly on the roster, don’t you? Obviously, we couldn’t keep Jevon and since then we signed recently the real PatBev to the team. Do you think Horst could have done a better job at the PG/SG roster construction part since the off-season?

Ah yes, the reminder to never unload on a player in this job because you never know when they’ll be on your team. I do believe there are a lot of similarities between PatBev and Jevon and a lot of differences. But Pat does fill a lot of that void you lost in Jevon Carter, the pesky defender who can pick up ball handlers full court, apply pressure, and is a good team defender, albeit undersized.

I think in a vacuum it’s hard to argue the success of constructing the PG/SG spots when you added Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley (and on a minimum contract at that). I absolutely would have loved to have retained Jevon and think he would have fit perfectly with the original system this team intended to run defensively. The issue was the money. The Bucks certainly wanted to keep Jevon Carter but $6m+ per year is not a number they could afford with the rising costs everywhere else on the roster—most notably two max players and the looming impact of the second apron.

That being said, I do think Pat Beverley was just about as good as you could have done at the deadline. Kris Dunn and Delon Wright would have also fit nicely but it didn’t appear the Jazz had any intention of moving Dunn just yet and you had already acquired Beverly when Wright was bought out. Plus Beverley brings the corporate knowledge of Rivers’ system. To answer the question: I would have preferred to have retained Jevon Carter in the offseason, but the money the Bulls threw at him just made it too difficult with other holes to fill and you added a lot of what Jevon Carter brought you months later in Pat Beverley.

stoneAge also asks: The praised improvement on defense since Doc arrived, came with a sharper drop-off on offense. Mostly resulting in losses. We all know this is an old roster and mostly slow. - Can this team play well on both sides of the floor? - If yes, why don’t we see it on the floor, and what makes you hopeful they can? - If not (or the backup plan), would you stick to what we are trying to do now or go back the Griffin way (elite offense, mediocre defense)?

It’s fair to point out the offensive decline in the thirteen games since the coaching change and especially in those ten games under Doc. However, it is also fair to point out the personnel available in those games. Since Doc took over, Giannis, Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, Malik Beasley, and Pat Connaughton are the players who have appeared in all ten games. Dame has missed two, Brook has missed three, and Khris has missed six (for all intents and purposes seven). It’s tough to gauge the offense because of that, not just the lack of firepower in two of those games especially, but it's basically been seven games where this team has not had their full complement to develop that chemistry in a new(er) offense.

To me, the big thing is those players off the floor have seen this offense drop from fifth to thirteenth in the half-court in the ten games under Doc. Transition has slipped as well, even more substantially, but there are a number of factors there. The half-court offense speaks to those players being unavailable—specifically Khris and Brook.

I think this team can play well enough on both ends of the floor and we’ve seen that. The offense is not a middle-of-the-pack offense with the scorers the Bucks have. The half-court offense through it all was the most encouraging part of this season, given that’s the biggest reason you made this trade for Dame. They need those pieces back—most specifically Khris —for that offense to get back to where it was.

The defensive growth to me is a clear sign of cleaning up the problematic areas and grabbing the low-hanging fruit. Doc has spoken specifically about adding structure when it comes to transition and rebounding. They’re not crashing the offensive glass anymore, especially not with guards or with players that were out of the play and that has spiked their transition defense and defense overall. They’ve jumped from 27th to sixteenth in frequency of opponent getting into transition, they’ve gone from 30th to tenth in TO% and perhaps more importantly have jumped from fifteenth to seventh in defensive rebounding. The rebounding is taking away second-chance points and has drastically cut back on opponent scoring in the paint.

They’ve done all of this while softly working in just a few new things defensively. That tells you the process was just not working before: they’ve cleaned up the glaring weaknesses and we’ve seen the improvement. This team has now shown the consistent ability to at the very least be a better-than-league-average defense. If your offense is elite—and it was when they were healthy—that should be good enough for where you hope to go in the playoffs.

The model we saw for the first 43 games was not sustainable in the playoffs and I think a lot of their success in terms of record was largely from talent. You never say never, but the track record for decades now is you need to be at the very least in the top half of the league defensively to win a championship, but the reality is you need to be one of the ten best. We can point to Denver a season ago winning the title with the 15th-rated defense in the league but that defense gradually got better through the second half and had the fourth-best rating in the playoffs. That is largely what you’re hoping for (and have seen some signs of optimism) from this Bucks team—maybe not fourth best in the playoffs, but continue to grab the low-hanging fruit, get better, and keep adding in new wrinkles from Doc and Rex.

The other reason(s) for optimism are how this team has played against the best teams. The Bucks are 9-7 against teams with a top-ten net rating. The record may not seem like much but it’s the third-best win percentage in the league in those games. More importantly, in those games, they have the seventh-best offense and fifth-best defense. I know it spans over three different coaches, but we have consistently seen this team play their best against the best teams out there. This team can beat anyone but they can also (for now) lose to any team—look no further than last week against Denver and three days later against Memphis.

They need health and luck (and need to stay on that 2/3 line) but when they’re playing well they’re tough to beat. And the ultimate equalizer is Giannis. The Bucks aren’t going to play a series in the East against a team that has the best player on the floor (If we do finally see an Embiid/Giannis showdown in the playoffs, it’s at least a conversation) and it took Grant Williams having a game he’s been unable to replicate since to beat Giannis in a Game 7 two years ago when he didn’t have Khris—or Damian Lillard for that matter—on the floor with him.

Sorry for the lengthy answers but thanks to everyone who took the time to submit one, this was a lot of fun!

Once again, a huge thanks to Justin for joining us to answer your questions. Be sure to check him out on Twitter and Locked On Bucks on YouTube or whatever podcast app is your preference.