Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Timberwolves 107

In their first action following the NBA All-Star Game, the Milwaukee Bucks headed west to face off against the neighboring Minnesota Timberwolves. Sparked by a dominant third quarter, the Bucks held on for a 112-107 victory.

The Bucks got off to a fast start, jumping out to a 7-0 lead with baskets by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Minnesota responded with scoring from its stars, as Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns fueled a T-Wolves scoring run. Brook Lopez got hot from beyond the arc in the ladder half of the quarter, and the Bucks held a narrow 31-27 lead at the end of the first.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker came out swinging in the second period, leading the Wolves offensively during a 20-8 scoring run. Giannis kept Milwaukee within striking distance with a consistent offensive output, but Minnesota took a 57-51 advantage into the half.

I’m not sure what Doc Rivers said in the locker room at halftime, but whatever it was, it worked. In the third quarter, Milwaukee played one of their best 12 minute stretches of the entire season, busting the game wide open with a 36-13 scoring run. Threes started falling for Malik Beasley, Damian Lillard, and even Giannis. Milwaukee’s defense forced errant passes and hasty shots, with Edwards putting up a particularly ugly performance from the field. The Bucks headed into the final stanza with an 87-70 lead.

The Timberwolves came out reinvigorated in the fourth, looking to mount a comeback. KAT ignited an 11-2 scoring run to get Minnesota within striking distance. With all the momentum in the Wolves’ corner, Dame buried a ridiculous catch-and-shoot three from the left wing to give the Bucks some much-needed breathing room.

With a minute remaining, Edwards connected from deep to bring Minnesota within four. On the next Milwaukee possession, Jae Crowder found space for an inside score to bring the Bucks’ lead back to six. Edwards made another three to finally bring it back to a one-possession game, but Dame sealed the deal with a midrange jumper. The Bucks survived, 112-107.

People are going to rave about Lillard’s late heroics (and they should), but Malik Beasley’s contributions in the third quarter were huge for the Bucks tonight. After failing to register a point or field goal attempt in the first half, Beasley caught fire from deep. He scored 14 points and added a pair of steals and assists. He outscored Minnesota as a team in the period!

