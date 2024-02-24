Bucks vs. Timberwolves: Rest helps beat West’s best

After limping into the All-Star break, the Bucks used a huge third quarter to weather a late comeback attempt and avenge their loss to the T-Wolves two weeks ago, taking down the Western Conference leaders 112-107 at Target Center. Giannis Antetokounmpo had another ridiculously efficient night with 33 points on 9/13 shooting, and Damian Lillard flirted with a triple-double despite struggling with his shot early. Anthony Edwards paced the home team with 28.

Game Summary

Giannis baited Jalen McDaniels into two early fouls and Brook Lopez hit his first four triples, but Minnesota hung tough despite cold shooting. The Bucks never were up by more than six after the early goings but had trouble corralling Wolves misses: Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed five of his team’s eight offensive boards in the period. Milwaukee led 31-27 after one.

Just under four minutes into the quarter, the Wolves grabbed their first lead. The Bucks dabbled with zone, man coverage, and switching to little avail as Towns and Rudy Gobert found easy buckets inside. While Milwaukee figured things out defensively, they struggled on their other end with Minnesota’s top-ranked defense and went down by eight briefly. Though they got better as the quarter went on, the Bucks only shot 39% in the second and trailed 57-51 at half.

A 7-0 Bucks run out of the locker room made it a back-and-forth affair for the front half of quarter number three. The first triples of the game by Giannis and Dame—in that order—helped put Milwaukee ahead by eight with three minutes remaining. A 12-0 run made it an eleven-point game, and the Bucks built it up to seventeen behind some steals—the Wolves turned it over seven times in the quarter—and a red-hot Malik Beasley (who took zero shots in the first half). After a 36-13 third, the Bucks led 87-70 after three.

Doc Rivers took a quick timeout after the T-Wolves got four quick points to start the final stanza. That helped the Bucks keep them at bay, and twelve was as close as it got through six minutes. However, a KAT three with five-and-a-half left made it a nine-point game, and he hit another just a minute later to cut it to six. With just under two minutes left, the Bucks led by four, with Giannis free throws in the next sixty seconds putting it back to six. Those helped big time: Edwards buried a three to cut it back to four before Giannis found Jae Crowder underneath the rim with 35.5 left. Edwards then sank another trey to make it three, but then Dame knocked down a clutch step-back dagger with 9.2 left to clinch it:

With the Cavs dropping their first two games out of the All-Star break, the Bucks are just a game back of the two seed at 36-21. They head to the City of Brotherly Love next to face the Sixers team that just beat the Cavs last night.

What Did We Learn?

This team still brings it for the top dogs. I was pretty critical of their engagement—or lack thereof—in the Memphis loss (but who wasn’t?), and true to form this season, they showed up versus the better opponent. Their offensive rating was pretty average, but a 110.3 defensive rating you’ll take all day with this Bucks squad, even if the Wolves are pretty much an average offense (116.9 ORtg on the year, good for fifteenth and 0.6 above league-average).

As Justin García noted in his guest appearance on Questions & Antlers yesterday, the Bucks have the third-best winning percentage, the seventh-best offense, and the fifth-best defense against opponents with a top-ten net rating. Some of those numbers are far uglier versus bad teams. Of course, you’d like to see this type of effort against teams of all talent levels, but if Milwaukee continues to play like this against the league’s best, they are absolutely still a title threat.

Three Bucks

Rumors of Dame Time’s demise have been exaggerated.

Yes, Lillard finished 8/23 and only 2/8 from deep, but the 21 points look quite nice when coupled with ten assists and nine rebounds. He turned it over just three times then had two steals and a block as well. Dame started 0/5 from the floor but matched it with five dimes at least. He followed up a 1/9 first half with a much better 7/14 second half, hit what proved to be the game-winner with the game clock ticking down, and he also did this:

My goodness.

Once again, Giannis hardly missed.

The Greek Freak has been otherworldly from the field in recent weeks, shooting at least 61% in each of his last four contests. Last night he worked more at the line than anywhere else, where he shot 14/21 (meanwhile, Minnesota was just 8/13 as a team). After an out-of-character 17 points the last time these two teams faced off, this marks something as a return to form against Gobert, whom Giannis had a lot of success with in the Utah years. Moreover, Minnesota has the top-ranked defense in the league by a wide margin (2.5 points per 100 possessions better than second-rated Cleveland) and it’s befitting of what might be Giannis’ best season in his career to see him carve them up down low: he missed just twice in the restricted area.

Beasley cold, Beasley hot.

In the first half, it looked like Beasley wouldn’t be a factor at all, attempting zero shots. But come alive he did in the Bucks’ big third, contributing 14 points on 5/11 shooting, with 4/8 from distance. If you’re following along here, he did indeed outscore Minnesota as a whole by one point in the quarter. He only attempted one shot in the final frame, so his final line looks about like what you see above, but what he poured in playing all twelve of the third looms large in this one.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Cleaning the defensive glass was a big issue in the first for the Bucks, but whatever adjustment Rivers had them make was effective since the Wolves got eight offensive rebounds through the following three quarters after notching that in the first alone. Milwaukee actually outrebounded Minnesota through the rest of the game, and the 52-47 rebounding line looked like it would be much wider early on.

While the Wolves held a 52-44 edge in terms of points in the paint, I thought the Bucks did a very nice job down there for much of the game, with Lopez disrupting plenty of looks and rhythms by the Wolves’ drivers, especially in the first half. Kind of surprising to see the Bucks finished with just four blocks on the evening.

It seemed like part of the game plan for Milwaukee in attacking this elite defense was to get out in transition as much as possible, and it worked. Not only did the Bucks outscore the Wolves on the fast break at 16-7, but they were much better at capitalizing off their opponent’s blunders with a 20-6 edge on points off turnovers. When the raw turnover numbers were pretty even at 14-10 (with Minnesota committing more), Milwaukee’s efforts on both ends in transition were key to this W.

KAT and Ant made some big buckets in the fourth, but the Bucks did an excellent job defensively on both: they were just 6/16 and 5/20 through the first three quarters, respectively. The All-Star duo was on the floor for all but 2:24 of the third (Edwards played the entire period) and combined for just four points on eleven shots. Add in the Bucks’ huge offensive efforts during that time, and they could deal with a 37-25 fourth where the two combined for 22 on 8/13 shooting.

As mentioned above, Lopez started off scorching, but missed his final six attempts from deep to finish 4/10. Still, with a couple makes inside, 16 on 6/12 is solid, and the Bucks always benefit from a nice start offensively.

Danilo Gallinari made his Bucks debut late in the first quarter, playing just under five minutes into the second. He missed a shot, committed two personals, and we didn’t see him again.

Danilo Gallinari made his Bucks debut late in the first quarter, playing just under five minutes into the second. He missed a shot, committed two personals, and we didn't see him again.



Anyway, the execution here was really bad: first of all, no one really cares about what Chris Finch is blabbing about. We didn’t get any good nuggets at any point either. I was just waiting for a hot mic to catch someone cursing (they must have had a solid delay going) but he’s not exactly the most dynamic personality (though he’s a good coach). Then ESPN split-screened him with the on-court action when he was on-camera. That was annoying, but I guess it was because to that point in the game, we were constantly getting disembodied voices (does anyone recognize Finch’s voice?) playing over game action as Mark Jones and Richard Jefferson cut out. That was weird. In general, the sound was a disaster. Crowd noise would randomly get very quiet at some points and was overall pretty muted: it sounded like the home crowd was barely cheering at some big moments. So don’t do this crap again, ESPN. Ok, end rant.

