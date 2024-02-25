Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preview: Way Too Soon

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face Doc’s former team in the Philadelphia 76ers. This was going to be a challenging matchup regardless of the coach at the helm, but bringing in Doc when there were still two remaining matchups against the Sixers (who presumably know his coaching style inside and out) might not have been the smartest decision. Doc may have even told them as such—can we wait until after we’ve played them, it would have been a lot nicer. But here we are.

Where We’re At

A useful break + a one-game win streak against worthy opposition = where, exactly? Answer: probably still muddling. The Bucks showed poise in holding off the Timberwolves in an all-too-frequent 9:00 PM tip-off at the Target Center, with Van’s analysis offering a useful primer of what to look out for as the season progress. Incremental improvement amidst the aforementioned muddling isn’t the most exciting path to the playoffs, but so it goes. Here’s hoping that other teams chill out and let us procrastinate facing the Celtics.

The Sixers have lost to the Knicks and beaten the Cavs since their return from the break. I’ve already delved into the Discourse too much for my own liking, but here is more if you are interested. A friendly reminder that the Sixers now feature Buddy Hield, who has been “even better than expected” (raising questions about what the expectations were to begin with) and Kyle Lowry, who inventively wants to help the Sixers “win basketball games.” But the best read over at Liberty Ballers, by a country mile, is this (in part due to its beautifully massive dek). Shocked - SHOCKED - that Nick Nursivic is overplaying his stars.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Giannis is probable with right knee patellar tendinitis and Khris remains out with a left ankle sprain.

For the Sixers, KJ Martin is probable with right ankle impingement, Joel Embiid is out with a left knee meniscus procedure, and Robert Covington is out with a left knee bone bruise.

Player To Watch

Tyrese Maxey seems like an opponent that would benefit from a quick perimeter defender. I wonder if we have any of those. #PlayAJJ

How To Watch

ABC at 12:00 PM CST.

